Priyanka’s Pav Bhaji and Shakshuka made with Take Root Organics canned tomatoes

Chef Priyanka - a self-taught vegan chef, Food Network champion, Quibi Dishmantled winner, and TV host - shared two of her favorite recipes. One is a popular Indian street-food dish called Pav Bhaji. The other is a North African-Middle Eastern dish called Shakshuka. Both are created on a base of tomatoes.

Chef Priyanka says the keys to her recipes are whole spices and organic produce. “I absolutely love Take Root Organics,” she said. “They’re a brand new line of canned tomatoes that are USDA Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project Certified, high-quality, 100% vine-ripened canned Roma tomatoes grown in Central California. You’ll notice that when you cook with them, all of your dishes will be elevated.”

“They are picked at peak of their freshness,” Chef Priyanka continued, explaining why she adores using Take Root Organics canned tomatoes in her kitchen. “The tomatoes are ripe, juicy, and delicious.” She says it’s better than going to the market and trying to choose the best tomatoes from the produce aisle. “All of that work is done for me, and it’s in this can.”

Pav Bhaji (aka Indian Sloppy Joe) ingredients

1 14.5-oz. can Take Root Organics™ Diced Tomatoes

2 Tbsp. Take Root Organics™ Tomato Paste

1-inch knob ginger, minced

4-5 cloves garlic, minced

2 serrano chilies, minced

1 small red onion

1 scallion, minced

2 Tbsp. store-bought pav bhaji masala blend ( jump down to recipe for homemade )*

1 tsp. turmeric

1 tsp. red chili powder

1 cup frozen mixed vegetables, parboiled

2 russet potatoes, peeled and boiled

4 Tbsp. vegan butter

1 Tbsp. neutral cooking oil (coconut or grapeseed)

1/2 cup­ water

1 Tbsp. sugar

1/2 cup fresh coriander

1 tsp. fresh lime juice

Salt and black pepper

Toasted Pav (bead) or any preferred bun to serve it with (burger buns or ciabatta)

Pomegranate and sev to serve (optional)

* Substitute with Garam Masala

Pav Bhaji instructions

Saute ginger, garlic, chili, scallion whites, and red onion with 1 Tbsp. oil in a large nonstick pan for about 4 minutes.

Add in the Take Root Organics Tomato Paste and cook into the aromatics for 2 minutes.

Add in pav bhaji masala blend, turmeric, chili powder, salt and pepper, and mix.

Add in Take Root Organics Diced Tomatoes, veggies and potatoes. Mix, add water, and cover to simmer for 5-10 minutes - until everything is softened.

Uncover and mash until all broken down; add in lime juice and fresh coriander. Taste to adjust for salt.

Simmer for another 3-4 minutes.

Remove from heat and add vegan butter to top.

Serve with toasted bread, fresh lime, pomegranate, coriander, and sev.

Serves 4.

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: 30 minutes

Fresh Pav Bhaji Masala ingredients

2 Tbsp. coriander powder

1 Tbsp. chili powder

1 Tbsp. cumin

1 tsp. coarse black pepper

1 tsp. dry mango powder (optional)

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp. clove (It’s very strong, so don’t put too much!)

1 Tbsp. turmeric

1 tsp.dry ginger

1/2 tsp. star anise powder

1 tsp. fennel seed

1 tsp. cardamom

Salt to taste (It shouldn’t be too salty.)

Fresh Pav Bhaji Masala instructions

If starting with whole spices, toast them lightly and grind in a coffee grinder.

Combine all spices together and store in an air-tight container.

Makes enough for about 1 pav bhaji dish

Shakshuka ingredients

1 14.5-oz.can Take Root Organics™ Diced Tomatoes

1 Tbsp. Take Root Organics™ Tomato Paste

1 red bell pepper diced

1/2 large yellow onion, diced

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 Fresno chilies, minced

2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

1/2 tsp. cumin seeds

1/2 tsp. smoked paprika

1/2 tsp. Kashmiri red chili powder (optional)

1-2 whole dried chilies (optional)

1/2 tsp. dried thyme

Kosher salt to taste

1 Tbsp. raw cane sugar

1/2 bunch each fresh parsley & cilantro, chopped

3 tofu “egg” whites (below ingredients make three) 1/2 block silken tofu 1 Tbsp. non-dairy milk 1/2 tsp. nutritional yeast Pinch black salt Pinch kosher salt Turmeric for “yolk”

Baguette to serve

Shakshuka instructions

Heat oil in a large non-stick skillet over medium heat. Once hot, add in cumin seeds, onion, garlic, and salt. Saute 2-4 mins. Add in bell peppers and Fresno chilies. Saute another 2-4 mins until everything is sweating. Add in paprika, chili powder, thyme, and more salt.

Create a well in the center, add in Take Root Organics Tomato Paste and heat through. Next, add in Take Root Organics Diced Tomatoes, sugar, whole dried chili, and some water. Mix and cover to cook for 15 minutes. Make “egg” in the meantime.

For the “egg,” blend together everything until smooth. Spoon out about 3 tsp., and mix in a little turmeric for “yolks.” (Go easy.) Divide the rest among 3 microwave-safe ramekins. Microwave 2-3 mins on high until slightly set.

When veggies are tender, mix in half of the chopped fresh herbs. Then gently add in tofu egg and top each with a dollop of “yolk” cover and cook another 10 mins until tofu is set and cooked through.

Serve hot with baguette and more fresh herbs.