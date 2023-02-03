Peak ski season is here! Here’s where to go for everything you need

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Sun & Ski Sports and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Sun & Ski Sports, visit SunAndSki.com.

PHOENIX (Sun & Ski Sports) – Just in time for Arizona’s peak skiing season, there’s a new sports shop in town ready to help you gear up for your next outdoor adventure, whatever it might be. Sun & Ski Sports is now open in the old Staples store on the northeast corner of Tatum and Shea boulevards, where Phoenix and Paradise Valley meet.

The new Phoenix location is Sun & Ski Sports' 32nd store nationwide, and the first in Arizona. (Sun & Ski Sports)

From swimwear and gear for watersports to winter clothes and ski and snowboard rentals, if you need it for your outdoor adventures, Sun & Ski Sports will have it. And their knowledgeable sales team will be able to help you make smart and safe choices. Everyone who works at Sun & Ski is an adventurer in their own right, so that you can benefit from their expertise and first-hand experiences. They love the outdoors. They love adventure. And they want you to do the same. Their favorite hashtag - #AdventureForAll -pretty much sums them up.

If you’ve been considering an outdoor adventure but aren’t quite ready to pull that trigger, Sun & Ski Sports in Phoenix is the place to go. They can help you figure out where to go, what to do, and what you need for an unforgettable experience.

“What sets us apart is the customer service we provide here,” Jake Hamilton, the general manager of the new Phoenix store, said. “From the time you walk in the door to the time you leave, we’re here to guide you.”

“This is the time to go skiing!”

The Phoenix store features a full-service ski and snowboard shop and offers daily rentals, which is perfect now that peak ski season has arrived in Arizona. Pro tip: Sun & Ski Sports has a massive sale for peak ski season. You must check it out before hitting the road and the slopes.

“We have a lot of cool things to offer in store as far as sales go,” Jake said. “It’s definitely a good time to come check us out. This is the time to go skiing!”

That Peak Ski Season Sale runs through Feb. 27.

There’s also a full-service bike shop and gear for runners, hikers, campers, swimmers, snorkelers, wakeboarders, kayakers, and more. As the name implies - heck, flat-out says – Sun & Ski Sports has everything you could possibly need for fun in the sun. Whether the sun is shining down on a blinding white ski run or throwing sparks off a lake, they have you covered.

The full-service bike shop at Sun & Ski Sports has everything you might need for your adventure. (Sun & Ski Sports)

Are you a newbie to whatever adventure is calling you? The staff at Sun & Ski Sports can help you do it right. Got more than a few adventures in your rearview? Let Sun & Ski Sports help you take it to the next level.

The store is packed with the most trusted outdoor brands, including Cannondale, Haro, Columbia, Patagonia, The North Face, Spyder, Burton, K2, Hey Dude, Hoka, and ON to name a few. And the team at Sun & Ski Sports knows how to use all of it. Just as important, they know what not to do and can make sure you’re properly prepared, so you come home from your adventure in one piece and with great memories and stories to share.

“What I love most about my job is the interaction I get with the customers,” Jake, a self-proclaimed outdoor sports enthusiast, said. “I love every single one of them, and I participate in them all.”

Where adventurers go for gear

Sun & Ski Sports has been inspiring outdoor adventure since 1980, and while this is Sun & Ski Sports’ first physical location in the Valley, it already had a strong customer base here thanks to its award-winning online store at SunAndSki.com. Sun & Ski Sports’ website topped Newsweek’s 2022 list of best online shops in the outdoor category and came in No. 10 overall.

SunAndSki.com is more than just a store; it’s also a resource, an extensive one. They have Adventure Guides for everything you can imagine - snow, bike, run, water, outdoor, and travel - including packing lists (essential!) and things to do that you might have yet to consider.

Phoenix is the perfect place for the Sun & Ski Sports’ 32nd store because we have a little bit of everything, including year-round biking and hiking, and serious pool time in the summer. During the winter, we’re only a few hours from Arizona’s three major ski resorts – Arizona Snowbowl, Sunrise Park, and Mt. Lemmon Ski Valley. “Sun & Ski Sports aims to be where our customers live and play,” said Sun & Ski Sports President Karl Salz. That made Phoenix a natural choice for their newest brick-and-mortar store.

With peak ski season in full swing, spring break right around the corner, and summer almost in sight, the timing for Sun & Ski Sports could not be more perfect. Make sure to check out their Peak Perks program when you visit, it’s FREE! Members receive 20% off on all bike, ski, and snowboard services.

Hours: Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. & Sunday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.