Phoenix eye doctors among first to offer ‘life-changing’ procedure for people who are nearsighted

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of STAAR Surgical and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about STAAR Surgical, visit GoodEyes.com.

Dr. Scott Perkins of Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center is one of the most experienced eye surgeons in the country, and he calls EVO “an evolution of visual freedom.” It’s for people who are nearsighted and it has been used all over the world, but only recently won FDA approval. Barnet Duley Perkins Eye Cent is the first practice in the Southwest to offer it.

GoodEyes.com