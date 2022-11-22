Best Online Gambling Sites: 14 Gambling Websites Ranked by Real Money Gambling Options, Promos, and More

Whether you’re looking to play online slots with fat jackpots, race the dealer in blackjack, or bet on sports — we’ve got you covered with our list of the best online gambling sites.

We have carefully selected and pruned every betting site to ensure it provides the ultimate online gambling experience.

At the top of our list is Ignition Casino, ranked overall best thanks to its amazing customer support, robust real money casino game selection, and amazing online poker app.

But don’t take our word for it — read on to see how Ignition stacks up against the other 13 top gambling sites.

Best Online Gambling Sites

1. Ignition — Best Online Gambling Site Overall

Pros:

Up to $3k in welcome bonuses

Virtual online sports betting

Spectacular poker app

Robust live dealer casino (34+ games)

Over 30 jackpot slots

Cons:

Does not accept payments via e-wallets

Doesn’t have a “real” sportsbook

Anyone familiar with real money gambling sites has likely heard of Ignition Casino. This online casino has been making waves since it opened back in 2016 and shows absolutely no signs of stopping.

Ignition offers nearly every kind of gambling experience you could ask for — slots, table games, poker tournaments, virtual sports betting, everything is available here.

Gambling Options - 4.8/5

Ignition Casino is pretty much a full-service online casino gambling site. You’ll find everything from popular slots like Mythic Wolf and Monster Manor to progressive jackpot games like 777 Deluxe and Reels and Wheels.

We’re also big fans of the table game selection this online casino offers. Ignition’s online casino has single and double-deck blackjack, perfect pairs, 10-hand Joker Poker, Jacks or Better, Caribbean Stud, Tri Card Poker, European and American roulette, Andar Bahar, and many more.

Ignition’s claim to fame, however, is probably its fantastic poker app. It loads swiftly and looks great on PC and mobile devices, and it makes it easy to find an online poker table in whatever variant you prefer.

And if you’re a fan of high-stakes poker tournaments, it gets even better, as Ignition runs tons of poker tournaments, including Knockouts, Jackpot Sit and Go’s, and their annual Super Saturday poker tournament taking place on the Superbowl weekend.

Top that off with anonymous tables built right into the app, and you don’t have to worry about anyone learning your playstyle and turning it against you.

Bonuses and Promotions - 4.5/5

Ignition offers a few different promotions, though the majority of them are poker-centric (which works in everyone’s favor, we feel), like their Royal Flush Bonus and Bad Beat Bonus.

Their welcome bonus is an exciting balance between casino and poker. New players can sign up and get two 100% match bonuses on their first deposit up to $1,000 on both Ignition’s fantastic selection of casino games and Ignition’s poker.

And if you make your deposit with crypto, you’ll see a 150% match bonus of up to $1,500 for each, bringing your total potential bonus from $2,000 total to $3,000.

The online casino bonus comes with a fantastic 25x wagering requirement, while the poker bonus can be unlocked at a rate of $1 for every 30 Ignition Miles earned at the poker tables. This is a fantastic bonus that will lend to a lot of free play.

Banking Methods - 4.5/5

Ignition Online Casino accepts Visa, MasterCard, AMEX, vouchers, Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, and Litecoin. We prefer to use cryptocurrency when banking at Ignition due to the lack of fees. Unfortunately, Ignition does charge credit card processing fees, but your first-ever deposit will be free of any extra charges.

Click here to claim up to $3,000 in bonus cash usable for online casino gambling and poker at Ignition!

2. Slots.lv — Best Gambling Site for Jackpot Slots

Pros:

Up to $7,500 in welcome bonuses

Over 35 progressive jackpot games

400+ casino games

Works great on mobile

Hot-Drop jackpots feature

Cons:

No sportsbook

Would like to see more live dealer games

Slots.lv is a solid slots-centric online casino site, and so far as we’re concerned, is one of the best online casinos for progressive jackpots.

When you couple that with Slots.lv’s fantastic mobile compatibility and sizable welcome package, you have a recipe for a picture-perfect real money online casino for on-the-go slot games.

Gambling Options - 4.6/5

With over 400 games to choose from, you won’t have to worry about getting bored anytime soon. In fact, we’re downright impressed with the Slots.lv catalog. With top-tier software providers like Betsoft Gaming, Woohoo Games, and Rival – to name a few – you know you’re in for a treat.

While we’d like to see a bigger selection of video poker and table games, we were pleased by what we found. Roulette, baccarat, Pai Gow Poker, Andar Bahar, two versions of Teen Patti, and even a few decent blackjack variations are available for old-school casino players. All of the games we tried ran beautifully on our mobile devices and had a very brief load time.

When it came to slot games, we were more than impressed. Not only did we find several of our favorites – it’s always a good day when you stumble across Golden Buffalo and 5 Times Vegas – but we discovered that Slots.lv has over 30 progressive jackpot slots.

You can also find 5 Hot Drop Jackpot games, Hourly, Daily, and the special Super Jackpot, with the last one having to drop before it reaches $250,000.

Bonuses and Promotions - 4.6/5

Promotions at Slots.lv are slim pickings, for sure. You’ll find a fairly straightforward rewards program awarding you points for playing games. These points can then be exchanged for cash bonuses, which is always nice. Bonuses acquired this way have a 10x wagering requirement, so it shouldn’t be too hard to play through at all.

Slots.lv also offers a pretty decent welcome bonus spread across your first 9 deposits. Depending on whether you choose to play with fiat or cryptocurrency, you’ll get either a 200% match up to $1,000 or a 300% match up to $1,500 on your first deposit, respectively.

Fiat players can then claim a 100% match up to $500 for each of their next 8 deposits, while cryptocurrency gamblers will get a 150% match up to $750 on their next 8.

This all comes with a fairly standard 35x wagering requirement.

Banking Methods - 4.5/5

In addition to accepting payments by credit card, Slots.lv accepts Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, Litecoin, and Ethereum. Most deposits will not see any processing fees applied, but withdrawals likely will, depending on the method.

So make sure you do your reading before you try to collect your payout.

Follow this link to sign up and get up to $7,500 in welcome bonuses at Slots.lv!

3. Red Dog — Best Bonuses of All Online Gambling Websites

Pros:

240% match on first deposit + 40 free spins

Solid live dealer casino

Over 150 RTG slots and table games

Tons of bonus codes

Cons:

Only one software provider

No sportsbook or online poker

Red Dog Casino is the smallest casino on our list, with a fairly small library of RealTime Gaming games, but this little dog has a great dane-sized heart. With its spectacular customer support, a veritable wealth of bonus codes, and a great live dealer casino that you probably wouldn’t even know was there until you signed up, Red Dog has earned their place in our top five.

Gambling Options - 4.3/5

RealTime Gaming – Red Dog’s sole casino game provider – is known for providing a solid casino gaming experience. Most RTG slots tend to hover around 95-96% RTP rates, and while they tend to be fairly standard in their gameplay, they are not without their wiles.

We like Red Dog’s slots because of the sheer variety. Even with a smaller selection of games than most real money online casinos, Red Dog has slot titles across a wide range of themes.

Fans of Greek heroes will get a kick out of Achilles Deluxe. Played on a standard 5x3 play grid, this medium volatility slot has two free spin features and offers players a chance at winning up to 5,000x their bet.

If you’re not a fan of Greek mythology, there’s still plenty of fun to be had. Everything from the Norse god-themed Asgard down to a surprisingly fun collection of slots based on old Jackie Chan movies is available here.

You’ll also find a decent live dealer casino powered by Visionary iGaming with American and European roulette, a couple of tables for baccarat and super 6, and quite a few blackjack tables in a variety of bet ranges.

This was honestly a pleasant surprise, as you may not even know the casino is there until after you’ve already created your account. As you would expect from Visionary iGaming, everything runs smoothly, and the dealers are peak professionals.

Bonuses and Promotions - 4.8/5

Bonuses are one of the things that draw most players to Red Dog. Once you’ve set up your account, you’ll see they have a massive selection of promo codes you can redeem for everything from massive match bonuses to free spins on new slot titles and more.

Their current welcome bonus is a lovely 240% match on your first deposit and 40 free spins on the Spring Wilds slot game. This bonus comes with a 35x wagering requirement, and you must use the “ADORABLE” code when making your deposit.

This code is only usable once, but when the time comes to reload your account, you’ll have plenty of other codes to choose from, and many of them are just as massive.

Banking Methods - 4.6/5

Red Dog Casino never tacks on any additional fees to deposits and withdrawals. You can make your deposits via credit card, NeoSurf, Flexepin, BTC, ETH, LTC, and USDT.

The only thing to note here is that the minimum withdrawal at Red Dog Casino is $150.

Click here and use the “ADORABLE” promo code to get a 240% match bonus and 40 free spins at Red Dog Casino!

4. SuperSlots — Best Online Gambling Site for Blackjack

Pros:

$6,000 welcome bonus

Tons of online and live dealer blackjack options

400+ games to choose from

50 free spins on the game of the month

Cons:

High rollover requirements on some promos

No poker or sports betting

In the fourth position, we have our purplest casino: SuperSlots.

They are a perfect choice for players who like a little more game variety than you might find elsewhere. Everything has a wealth of choices from its 400+ games library, list of promotions, and live dealer online casinos (yes, plural!), so you know your boredom is no longer even on the table.

Gambling Options - 4.5/5

We were very pleased with SuperSlots’ game variety, especially when it came to their slots. You’ll find plenty of familiar games in their list, like Alkemor’s Elements and Piggy Game, but we got caught up playing some of the titles we had not seen elsewhere.

We wound up playing a fair bit of Rival’s Wrath of Medusa online slot. A 5-reel, low volatility title centered around the stony-glaring woman of Grecian myth.

While SuperSlots’ video poker selection is lacking, it more than makes up for it with blackjack. Not only will you find 13 fantastic online blackjack games – including multi-hand, single deck, Pirate 21, and more – to play, but with SuperSlots’ two live dealer online casinos, you’re going to have plenty of tables offering up standard blackjack rules, early payout, Baltic, Latin, and more.

Bonuses and Promotions - 4.5/5

SuperSlots offers up a massive selection of promotions for both new and returning players. There’s a solid 10% weekly rebate for players who had a run of bad luck, several different reload bonuses depending on what day of the week you deposit on, monthly prizes, Game of the Week bonuses, and a solid welcome bonus offering up to $6,000 in bonus cash.

To claim your welcome bonus, use the “SS250” promo code when making your first deposit and get a 250% match bonus up to $1,000. After you use that, you can use “SS100” to get a 100% bonus of up to $1,000 on your next five deposits. This all comes with a very reasonable 35x playthrough requirement, and the payout amount is capped at 10x your bonus.

Banking Methods - 4.7/5

Cryptocurrency fans will be excited to see that SuperSlots takes the blockchain very seriously. You can make a crypto deposit using 17 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Avalanche, Binance, and many more. They also accept all major credit cards, Person2Person, money orders, bank transfers, and cashier checks.

Follow this link to unlock Super Slots’ epic $6,000 welcome package!

5. BitStarz — Best Gambling Website for Crypto Players

Pros:

125% up to 1 BTC and 180 free spins first-deposit bonus

Over 4,000 real money casino games

Slots & Table Wars tournaments

Award-winning Crypto Casino

Cons:

Heavily geo-restricted

No sportsbook

If you’re looking for an award-worthy casino experience, we highly recommend BitStarz Casino. Not only do they have one of the largest collections of casino games we’ve found, but they have several commendations for their customer service and overall casino experience, making them an obvious choice for our list of top five online casinos.

Gambling Options - 4.7/5

While BitStarz lacks any sort of sportsbook – not a dealbreaker, but still a bummer – it more than makes up for it with its game selection.

In terms of online casino games, you’ll find over 4,000 games from over 40 game providers. This means you’ll have no trouble finding your favorite slots and table games. Speaking of finding games, BitStarz put a ton of effort into their navigation, making it easy to narrow down the massive library to find exactly what you’re looking for.

Fan of the “Book of” slots? There’s a button on the navigation menu devoted just to that. Megaways, New Games, Provably Fair Games… it’s all there at your fingertips.

We were also very impressed with the BitStarz live casino. Unlike some of the other online casinos, which were limited to a few variations of blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and super 6 – BitStarz has all of those and more.

The trouble with Bitstarz’s live dealer casino, however, is the heavy geo-restriction. While there are indeed a ton of games within, there’s every chance you won’t be able to play them, depending on where you live.

Bonuses and Promotions - 4.2/5

In addition to the welcome package (which we will go over below), you’ll find a reload bonus, slot and table tournaments, and the “Level Up” program, which lets you earn points by playing games and unlocking a variety of prizes along the way.

You can claim a 125% match bonus up to 1 BTC on your first deposit plus 180 free spins spread 20 a day for 9 days. Your second and third deposits will get a 50% match up to 1 and 2 BTC, respectively, while your fourth will get a 100% match up to 1 BTC.

All of these come with a somewhat stiff 40x wagering requirement, which you’ll have to meet within 7 days.

Banking Methods - 4.6/5

BitStarz does accept payment via credit cards and e-wallets, but these methods are also geo-restricted. To be safe, we’ll say that you can only deposit via cryptocurrencies like BTC, LTC, BCH, ETH, Tron, and more.

If you don’t own crypto, you can purchase some via MoonPay directly through Bitstarz’s website. If you decide to play at Bitstarz, you’ll enjoy 10-minute withdrawals.

Claim your 125% match bonus up to 1 BTC plus 180 free spins on your first deposit at Bitstarz!

Runners-Up:

How We Decided Which Online Gambling Sites Are Worth Your Time

Gambling Options:

When looking for the top online gambling apps, we keep a keen eye out for how they let you bet. Sportsbooks, progressive jackpots, online poker games, and more fed into how we ranked our selections.

Bonuses and Promotions:

When it comes to bonuses, you have to keep a close eye on everything from match percentage to what games are playable with the bonus and how high the rollover is. A significant number of players base their new casino choices on this one facet.

Banking Methods:

All the games and bonuses in the world are not worth a darn if you can’t get the online casino to take your money. We tried to put together a nice spread of online casinos that accept a wide variety of payment methods just for you. Because we care.

Guide to Online Gambling for Real Money

Which online gambling site is the best?

Thanks to its great selection of poker, live dealer blackjack, and virtual online sports betting, we feel that Ignition is the overall best online gambling site. Other top gambling sites you should check out are:

Is online gambling safe?

The best online gambling sites are fully licensed and regulated, and so long as you are playing at one of these, you can rest assured that every game outcome is random and that you’ll get paid out if you win.

Can I win real money gambling online?

Yes, when you join any of our recommended gambling sites, you can win money if you play real money games. Just keep in mind that you cannot win money if you play free online casino games; they’re just for fun.

What online gambling site offers sports betting?

When it comes to the best sports betting sites, we recommend playing on either one of our recommended sportsbooks.

We find that Bovada is a perfect choice for players who like to build wagers with long odds, thanks to their advanced bet builder tool. BetOnline is a fantastic online sportsbook for players who prefer a greater variety of markets than what Bovada offers.

Is it possible to win real money on online sports gambling sites?

Yes. It is possible to win real money through online sports betting, but you should keep your expectations down to earth and understand that it most likely won’t happen.

While there are bettors out there who can even eke out a living from their online sports betting victories, it’s important to note that they are in the minority of sports bettors, and you’d be wise to wager more for fun than profit. It’ll make it easier to enjoy the wins when you get them, anyways.

What is the best game to play for real money at gambling sites?

If you’re new to gambling in general, online slots are a perfect entry point. If you’re looking for something you have a little more control over, both video poker and blackjack have easy-to-learn rules and a house edge that is small enough that you won’t lose your shirt. Not with responsible betting, at least.

What is the best online gambling site to win real money?

We found that the best gambling site to play and win real money on is Ignition. It’s got everything the average gambler needs — online slots, jackpot games, live dealers, and even real poker tournaments to top it all off.

Let’s Compare the Top 5 Online Gambling Websites

Ignition: Our overall best pick is a fantastic blend of online casino games, online poker, and virtual sports betting. You can claim a 100% match bonus for casino games and another 100% match bonus for Ignition’s fantastic poker app (150% if you use crypto to deposit).

Slots.lv: With a beautiful library of jackpot slots, bingo, and video poker, Slots.lv is easily our top gambling site for players who like progressive jackpots. You can claim up to $7,500 in welcome bonus funds over 9 deposits (up to $6,000 for fiat currency players).

Red Dog: A perfect choice for players who love deposit bonuses. Red Dog has such a massive library of promo codes – many of them reusable – that you may never have to make a single deposit that isn’t at least doubled. Use the “ADORABLE” promo code to get a 240% match and 40 free spins today.

SuperSlots: Our top pick for blackjack, SuperSlots has over a dozen online blackjack games and two live dealer online casinos jam-packed with a variety of blackjack rulesets. Use the “SS250” promo code to get a 250% match bonus on your first deposit.

BitStarz: Rounding out our top five online betting sites is the award-winning BitStarz Casino. With a massive selection of over 4,000 casino games, BitStarz laughs at the very suggestion of boredom. Sign up and get a 125% match bonus up to 1 BTC plus 180 free spins on your first deposit.

How to Start Gambling Online for Real Money

We’ve prepared an easy-to-follow guide that’ll help you gamble online for real money with our top pick, Ignition. Check it out:

Step 1: Open Ignition

Follow this link to make your way to Ignition Casino’s landing page and click “Play Now” to get started.

Step 2: Fill Out the Form

Fill out the form by providing your first and last name, date of birth, a valid mobile phone number and email address, and zip code.

Make sure you provide valid information on this form; otherwise, you won't be able to verify your account and get started. Click “Register” and check your email.

Step 3: Claim the Bonus & Start Gambling

Once you’ve verified your account and have successfully logged in, click on your profile icon at the top of the screen. From the dashboard, select “Rewards” and look for your welcome bonus. Click “claim” and then make your first deposit to get Ignition Casino’s fantastic double welcome bonus.

Now you’re ready to take full advantage of one of the industry’s best online gambling sites!

Did You Find the Best Gambling Site for You?

With so many different online gambling sites, it’s easy to get overwhelmed.

Hopefully, this article has shed a little light on the subject, and you feel confident in your ability to find exactly the sort of betting opportunities you’ve been looking for.

To recap, we consider Ignition Casino the overall best gambling site, thanks to its well-rounded approach and fantastic welcome bonus – but you’d do well to play at any one of the online casinos listed on this page.

Just remember to focus on having fun and always play responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble online with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: