Going solar could knock tens of thousands off your tax bill

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Solcius and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Solcius, visit SavvySolarAZ.com.

PHOENIX (Solcius) - Many Arizonans choose to go solar not just as a way of saving on energy costs, but as a financial strategy for reducing tax liability. If you have a significant tax liability, solar is a very powerful tool and can save you tens of thousands of dollars, explained Pat Petrini of Solcius You can get started with no up-front costs or down payments. And once you get going and are generating your own power, your rates will never increase.