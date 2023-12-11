You need to do a skin check today. Here’s why.

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Skin & Cancer Center of Scottsdale and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Skin & Cancer Center of Scottsdale, visit BetterSkinArizona.com.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (Skin & Cancer Center of Scottsdale) - Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S. The Skin Cancer Foundation estimates more than 9,500 people are diagnosed with skin cancer every day. Every. Day. Every year, more people are diagnosed with skin cancer than all other cancers combined, according to the American Cancer Society. Because of our location and climate, Arizonans are at increased risk.

Dermatology specialist Robert Casquejo of Skin & Cancer Center of Scottsdale explains what you need to know and do to catch skin as early as possible.