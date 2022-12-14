Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium, visit VisitSeaLife.com/arizona.

PHOENIX (SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium) – There’s a new holiday lights display in town, and it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen! SEA LIFE Aquarium has brought its jaw-dropping Sea of Lights to Arizona for the first time in its 12-year history here.

This holiday light spectacular is a fantastic way to “shell-ebrate” the season. It’s sure to become a family tradition for years to come. (Plans are already in the works for 2023!)

‘So much to see’

“We have decked out the entire aquarium with thousands and thousands of lights, lots of trees, and some fun little surprises,” explained Becca Vazquez, the marketing manager for SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium. “There’s so much to see.”

Two things make Sea of Lights extra special.

First, it’s indoors. Mother Nature won’t put a damper on your family fun. Rain or shine, the weather is always perfect at SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium.

“If it’s too cold outside or if it’s raining, we’ve got you,” Becca said.

Second, unlike other light displays, you don’t have to wait for the sun to go down to enjoy Sea of Lights. You won’t have to keep the little ones up past their bedtime because you can go during the day.

“For those small kids who have early bedtimes or need their naps at specific times, come on down anytime during the day,” Becca said. “We can give you that holiday magic without having to disrupt those schedules that are really important for kids to keep.” (Becca is a mom, so she knows of what she speaks.)

See what it’s like under the sea

SEA LIFE Arizona is home to the state’s only 360-degree Ocean Tunnel, making it the perfect place to host the state’s largest indoor light display.

The Ocean Tunnel gives you a unique perspective on life under the sea. It’s as close as you can get to SCUBA diving without actually going in the water. The exhibit is enormous – more than 180,000 gallons of water. That’s A LOT of water! The Tunnel is home to more than 500 creatures representing 20 species.

“Everywhere you look, there are animals swimming by,” VisitSeaLife.com explains.

You’ll get a glimpse of these fantastic creatures in their own environment, doing exactly what their wild counterparts do in the open ocean.

You’ll even come “face to fin” with ever-fascinating sharks as they glide overhead. While some sharks are constantly on the move, others like to rest in the sand. For example, a zebra shark named Mochi loves to name on the ocean exhibit floor. She’s been at SEA LIFE Arizona since it opened. Less than a foot long as a baby, she’s grown to more than 7 feet.

The Ocean Tunnel is gorgeous on its own but decked out in colorful lights and holiday splendor, it’s something you have to see.

Donna the sea turtle is SEA LIFE Arizona’s ‘pride and joy’ going into new year

The sharks are always a fan favorite, but SEA LIFE Arizona is now home to an extraordinary new resident – Donna the sea turtle. You absolutely have to meet her! Donna is one of two rescued sea turtles at SEA LIFE Arizona’s brand-new Sea Turtle Rescue Reef.

“She is amazing,” Becca said. “She’s an Olive Ridley sea turtle, and she’s a lot of fun.”

Sea turtles are federally protected – every single species is endangered - so they cannot be in captivity unless they can’t live on their own in the wild. Donna’s story is sad but has a happy ending that includes a forever home at SEA LIFE Arizona and all the fresh seafood she needs.

Donna was found cold-stunned after wandering into waters that were too cold for her. Her body shut down. You’ve probably seen stories about iguanas falling out of trees in Florida during winter cold snaps. That’s what happened to Donna.

Good Samaritans found her, and a California facility rescued her. While nursing her back to health, the staff realized Donna had a problem with her shoulder and her flipper that required surgery.

“Once that surgery was done, and her rehabilitation happened, they realized that there was no way back she was going to be able to fend for herself, provide for herself, get her own food,” Becca explained. “So, now she gets hand-fed fresh seafood every day.”

Fun doesn’t end after the holidays

Coming up in 2023, SEA LIFE Arizona is hosting an event with the one and only Peppa Pig before spring break in late February. It also will have events for Shark Week this summer and World Sea Turtle Day on June 16.

Exhibits that are open all the time include the Ocean View Tunnel, Sea Turtle Rescue Reef, Bay of Rays, Shipwreck Exhibit, and the Temple of the Seahorse. There’s also the Interactive Touchpool, which is home to more than eight species. You can touch a sea anemone (where Nemo lives with his dad) and even a baby epaulette shark. Yes, you can touch a shark!

Plan your visit to Sea of Lights at SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium

Sea of Lights is 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily (except Christmas Day) through Jan. 1. Entries are timed; the last one is at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15.99 when you buy them online. Children younger than 3 get in free.

SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium | 5000 S. Arizona Mills Circle, Ste 145 | Tempe, AZ 8528