West Valley doctor explains how concierge medicine benefits patients

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Schulke Signature Medical and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Schulke Signature Medical, visit SchulkeSignatureMedical.com.

SUN CITY WEST, AZ (Schulke Signature Medical) - What do you want most from your doctor? If you’re like most people, it’s time, access, and collaboration. You’ll get that and more at Schulke Signature Medical in Sun City West. Dr. Mark Schulke explains what makes his practice different and how he offers a better patient experience by helping you get the most out of your health care. Dr. Schulke says he designed his practice to give you “the doctor-patient relationship you’ve been waiting for.”