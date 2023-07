Scheels employees are invested in every aspect of the company because they own it

Scheels employees are invested in every aspect of the company because they own it

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Scheels and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Scheels, visit Scheels.com.

CHANDLER, AZ (Scheels) - There are many things that make Scheels unlike most other stores, but one of the most important is its employees. They don’t just work for Scheels. They own it.