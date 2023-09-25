Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Scheels and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Scheels, visit Scheels.com.

CHANDLER, AZ (Scheels) – It’s an experience more than two years in the making – Scheels is launching its unique shopping concept at Chandler Fashion Center.

“Scheels is more than just an experience; it’s a WOW!” said Abby Riley, an assistant store leader, right before the big grand opening. “We don’t want to be another place that just buys and sells things. We want to create a ‘wow’ experience.”

Describing Scheels as “a wow” is an understatement. It’s not just a store. It’s dozens of specialty shops under one roof. We’ll talk more about those in a minute.

Scheels Chandler is also a family-friendly entertainment venue. There’s a Ferris wheel, a 16,000-gallon saltwater aquarium, a wildlife mountain, an arcade, sports simulators, a restaurant, and a candy shop – all under one roof. Does that sound like any other store you’ve visited?

And it’s HUGE – 250,000 square feet. That’s almost 4 1/2 football fields!

“I think a lot of people are going to experience that ‘wow’ moment,” said Lyndsay Bianchi, another assistant store leader. “People walk in, and their eyes light up when they see those Ferris wheel lights. It’s a little bit of a breathtaking moment and almost leaves them speechless. I know it leaves me speechless every single time I walk in here.”

The famous Ferris wheel

It’s 45 feet tall with 12 cars.

“You can take a break from your shopping experience and have some fun,” said Cody Sanders, another assistant store leader.

A four-rotation ride is just $1.

“Your Life Arizona:” Exclusive live sneak peek inside Scheels

The aquarium

Between 600 and 800 fish call the Scheels saltwater aquarium home. Situated near the front of the store “like a big welcome,” the aquarium’s columns are about 7 feet tall. They’re topped with arches you can walk under.

“It’s one of the things you don’t see anywhere else,” Abby said. “A lot of jaw-dropping is going to be happening with the aquarium.”

Wildlife Mountain

“It’s about 40 feet tall and has over 100 different mounts,” Abby explained. There are all kinds of animals – moose, bears, foxes, geese. “You’ve got everything you could ask for on a mountain, and they’re all locally sourced. They tell stories.”

“It’s not just taxidermy,” she continued. “It’s a little kid on his first hunt. It’s a dad who has been wanting to get a moose for 10 years, and finally, his lucky shot came in.”

Where does it all come from? Abby says the animals are donated.

The arcade

The Scheels arcade is terrific. In addition to the usual arcade games, there’s roller ball (Think of it like mini bowling.) and an Arizona-themed shooting gallery. It’s like a little trip back to the Old West.

There’s also a children’s play area downstairs where the littles can stay busy while Mom and Dad take a break from shopping.

“They can run around and get the energy out,” Lyndsay said.

We all know little-kid energy is a force to be reckoned with. No parent can keep up 100%. In the play area, you can sit down and keep an eye on them while they do their thing.

Ginna’s Café and Fuzziwig’s Candy Factory

You can work up quite an appetite while shopping. Scheels has you covered with Ginna’s Café. The menu is extensive – pizza, sandwiches, wraps, soups, salads, and, of course, coffee. Any kind of coffee you want.

By the way, we hear the chicken sandwiches are fabulous.

“The Scheels chicken sandwich is one of our best-selling items,” Cody said. “People love that thing. It brings customers back.”

And not just customers.

“I spend way more money there than I should,” Cody said with a laugh. “You’ll catch me eating lunch there more often than I care to admit. It’s pretty good.”

No meal is complete without a sweet treat. You’ll find anything and everything you want at Fuzziwig’s Candy Factory, including handmade chocolates and deluxe caramel apples that are created in-house.

“You can get your sugar fix here; that’s for sure!” Cody said.

Oh, yeah. Scheels is a store, too!

Scheels describes itself as “a retail destination for outdoor enthusiasts, sports fans, and fashion-forward customers alike.” But what does that mean? “From hunting and fishing gear to athletic clothing and sports equipment, customers will be able to shop from the best brands in the industry for all their hobbies.”

That brings us back to the specialty shops – more than 80 of them, each dedicated to a single sport or activity and staffed with experts.

“We train them for months on end, and it continues throughout their career,” Lyndsay said. “We want our experts to make you guys experts.”

That means they’ll not only help you find the right product, they’ll teach you to use it.

When we say the staff members are experts, we’re not kidding. The people you find in each specialty shop, from archery to biking to golf, love their chosen sport. They have a true passion for it, whatever it is.

Chris Ribau, the manager of the Scheels bike shop, will tell you.

“I absolutely love being about to come to work every day, being able to share my passion for mountain bikes,” Chris said. “All of my guys and girls that work in our shop, they ride bikes. You’re going to get an expert who’s going to help you through your experience and get you everything you need for a great ride.”

Whatever kind of bike you want, Scheels has, including ebikes. And they encourage you to try before you buy.

“We give all of our customers the opportunity to take the bike outside and actually get a feel for it,” Chris said. “You can go around our parking lot and test-ride the bikes.”

But what if you’re debating between models? Easy answer.

“We’ll take ‘em all out for you and give you that opportunity to see how it truly feels before making that purchase.”

Scheels not only has the bikes. They also have all the accouterments.

“We have every accessory that you need to have a great time out exploring Arizona,” Chris said.

Bottom line for Chris: “I get to sell fun.”

Scheels is more than a shopping experience. It’s a destination.

The bike shop isn’t the only one that lets you take your new equipment for a test run. The archery shop, for example, has test lanes for shooting. The golf shop has four state-of-the-art simulators -- two fitting bays and two hitting bays.

“We consider all of our associates experts in their field,” assistant store leader Nate Spencer said. “We are a one-stop shop for everything.”

“Expertise is synonymous with Scheels,” Trent Lachance, another assistant store leader, agreed. “We can walk [customers] through every single thing that they need to accomplish their goal.”

He says every specialty shop is “a pro shop.” Whether you’re just getting started or a seasoned pro, the specialty shops at Scheels are designed to have everything you need in one place.

Scheels has teams to make sure your equipment is properly fitted and can make any adjustments you need.

And they don’t just equip you for your adventure. They outfit you for it, too.

Scheels has a stunning variety of athletic and athleisure wear for men, women, and children. And they even have baby gear.

The fitting rooms are staffed by world-class attendants who will help make sure you have everything you need in the proper sizes. Whatever look you’re going for, you’ll find it at Scheels.

Customer service

The customer service at Scheels is second to none, and that’s a point of pride for the company. It’s one of their major touchpoints, baked into company culture.

Trent’s first experience with Scheels, well before joining the company, was through his wife. He said she and their son went to Scheels while visiting relatives in Nebraska. She called him to rave about her customer service experience.

“It’s unlike my wife to ever do this,” he said. “She had such a great experience there. It really made her feel while she was visiting like she was visiting with some extended family.”

The people

More than anything, the people are what make Scheel what it is.

“It’s definitely a family-driven store,” assistant store leader Ashley Hahnfeldt said. “We hire based on personality, and we train based on experience. … We look for great attitude. You come to work, and you get to come to work. It’s not you have to come to work. You’re excited, and you wake up every day with a smile on your face.”

“What drew me into Scheels in the first place was the atmosphere and the people,” Cody agreed.

“When customers walk into our store, they can feel our passion,” Ashley said. “It’s not just showing up to work every day [for us]. It’s being a part of and immersed in that culture. You never work a day in your life when you love what you do. That’s my motto.”

That’s true of everyone at Scheels.

“We hire for culture; we train for skill,” Lyndsay said. “We find people who are passionate about what they do.”

The Scheels staff members are as passionate as they are invested in the company and its success. They’d better be. They own the company.

Louie Sikich, the Chandler store leader, joined the company right out of college and fell in love with it. He spent the last 13 years in Lincoln, Nebraska, but could not resist the opportunity to lead the charge for Arizona’s first Scheels.

“If you’re a full-time associate, you’re an owner of our company,” Louie explained. “We’re not corporately run. We grow with the company. We do what’s best for the company because we are the owners. That’s a big factor of our culture.”

So, when you shop at Scheels, you are supporting people, not a faceless corporation.

Scheels

Wow!

Cody agrees and has a suggestion for you.

“Make a day trip of it,” he said. “Bring the friends and family and have a good time. That’s really what it’s all about.”

Scheels.com | 3199 West Chandler Blvd., Chandler