Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Scheels and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Scheels, visit Scheels.com.

CHANDLER, AZ (Scheels) - We’ve been talking about it for months and now it’s almost here - the grand opening of Scheels in Chandler on Sept. 30.

Suzanne Bissett and Darrell J. Cunningham took “Your Life Arizona” on the road and gave us a live sneak preview you won’t see anywhere else!

Watch the entire show below.

“Your Life Arizona” live from Scheels!