RunBuddy Mobile lets your dog go for a run in air-conditioned comfort

PHOENIX (RunBuddy Mobile) - When it’s too hot to go out for a run, many people turn to treadmills. If it’s good enough for us, maybe it’s a good way to let our dogs go for a summer run. That’s the idea behind RunBuddy Mobile. It’s exactly what it sounds like, " a mobile climate-controlled dog gym offering fitness sessions to help your dog get in shape, burn off energy, and maintain a happy, healthy life.” The team at RunBuddy Mobile says they can provide “the happiest thirty minutes of your dog’s day.”