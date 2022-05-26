Have an epic summer staycation at one of Arizona’s hidden gems

MARANA, AZ (The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain) – The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Marana, Arizona, is more than a respite from big-city life. It’s also an adventure waiting to happen. Whether you’re enjoying a romantic getaway or a family vacation, there’s plenty to do at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain, and there’s something for everyone.

Arizona is known for golf. We’re a mecca for it, so, naturally, golf is one of the many activities available to guests at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain.

“Surrounded by towering saguaro and Tucson’s majestic Tortolita Mountains, The Golf Club at Dove Mountain offers players challenges amid Arizona’s distinct natural beauty,” according to the resort’s website. “The club’s 27 holes of championship golf sprawl across three courses, each designed by Jack Nicklaus, and the surroundings and changing elevation brings variety to each round of play.”

3 swimming pools and a legendary water slide

After a morning on the links, it might be time to jump into the swimming pool. The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain has three of them, including one that’s just for the grownups. Darrell J.’s favorite pool, though, features an epic 235-foot waterslide.

“It was exhilarating,” he said. “It literally just spun me! It started spinning me and throwing me, and I was like, ‘Wow! This is a lot!’ It was really fun! It brings out the kid in you.” (Pro tip from Suzanne, lay back to get more speed.)

Learn the history

As day gives way to night, there’s something a little more low-key – a Native American flute player serenading the sunset.

“It was beautiful!” Suzanne said. “As the sun was setting, he was up on the mountain playing his flute.” She and Darrell J. also learned the story of Dove Mountain and what the area means to those who call it home.

They wrapped up the night with Suzanne’s favorite thing – s’mores!

🔗 Offers: Discover Dove Mountain

Ranger Ron

“Ranger Ron! We did love him,” Suzanne said. “There’s nobody quite like Ranger Ron.”

He’s part of the Ritz Kids Junior Rangers program and is more than happy to teach young guests (any guest, really) about the Sonoran Desert and the “friendly animals” who live in it. He introduced Suzanne and Darrell J. to a king snake that was quite the handful.

“It’s one of our favorite snakes – very, very docile, great for protecting the environment,” Ranger Ron said. (He has a favorite snake?) Darrell J. made friends with that snake. He also made a buddy of a tarantula, letting it casually stroll across his palms. Suzanne kept her distance.

“Ranger Ron was great! He was so interesting,” she said. “He even took us on a hike, and that was fascinating.”

He not only showed them which plants are edible and had them taste a few, but he also showed them where Native Americans got red dye for their art, courtesy of Mother Nature.

Darrell J. admitted he’s not a big outdoorsman, but he loved his time with Ranger Ron.

“Being with Ranger Ron really opened my eyes to how you can survive in nature,” he said. “It was really interesting.”

Suzanne and Darrel J. agreed that Ranger Ron’s energy is so infectious that you can’t help but enjoy your time with him.

In addition to hiking, you can hit the trails on bikes you can rent for free. There also are a variety of outdoor and lawn games throughout the property.

So much to see and do!

Although The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain is secluded, it’s within driving distance – nothing longer than 90 minutes -- of several Arizona points of interest.

Biosphere 2

Colossal Cave Mountain Park

Kartchner Caverns State Park

Old Tucson Studios

Pima Air & Space Museum

Sabino Canyon Tours

Saguaro National Park

St. Augustine Cathedral

Tohono Chul Park

San Xavier del Bac Mission

University of Arizona

Arizona Historical Society

Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum

DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun

Etherton Gallery

Madaras Gallery

Mt. Lemmon

Sabino Canyon Recreation Area

“We had a great trip,” Suzanne said. “It really is a fabulous resort! It’s a gem here in Arizona.”

The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain | 15000 North Scenic Springs Drive, Marana, AZ | 520-572-3000

