One of the best resorts in the world is just a short drive from Phoenix

MARANA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Roughly 90 minutes down Interstate 10, there’s an oasis in the Arizona desert – The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Marana. Removed from the hustle and bustle of Arizona’s big cities, The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain is a place where you can relax, unwind, and reconnect not just with the people you love but also with yourself.

It really is one of the most special places in the world.

Dove Mountain is part of The Ritz-Carlton family, which means there are certain expectations. The bar is high, but The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain sails over it. For the third year in a row, Forbes Travel Guide has given The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain two of its coveted Five-Star designations – one for the hotel and one for the spa. The hotel has been a Five-Star destination for eight years now, while the spa just won its third consecutive Five-Star rating.

The Five-Star honor is the highest ranking by Forbes Travel Guide, a world-renowned authority on travel since 1958. Arizona is home to just two Five-Star hotels; The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain is the only southern Arizona property with the prestigious recognition.

Kevin Kelly, the general manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain, said the hotel’s and spa’s Five-Star ratings would not be possible without the people who work there.

“I think we’re lucky, as well, [that] we’ve got that natural Arizonan service,” he said. “I think the people of Arizona are just naturally nice people. That comes across in our service. We’re not only Ritz-Carlton, we’re Arizona, so it’s the best of both worlds.”

But it’s not just about the service The Ritz-Carlton prides itself on. You’ve undoubtedly heard the phrase, “Location, location, location.” The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain has one of the best in the world. Kelly says it’s one of many things that make the resort distinctive.

The Sonoran Desert is the attraction in this harmonious place where you’ll find every amenity under the sun.

“I just thought how beautiful it was – the setting,” he recalled of his first trips there before taking over as general manager about a year ago. “It feels almost a bit spiritual where we are – just the mountains and the wildlife around us here. It really is a bit of an oasis in the desert.”

It is an oasis surrounded by the canyons of the Tortolita Mountains, and it has something for everyone.

The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain is the place to go when you need to escape for a little while. When it’s time to return to your regularly scheduled life, you’ll take a little bit of Dove Mountain with you.

Innovative treatments are centered on organic and eco-friendly therapies including herbs used by the Hohokam Indians who once lived in the area. By the time your day at the spa is over, you’ll be one with the desert.

“You see people come in, and they’re a bit stressed from work or from family life, and they leave here with indelible moments,” Kelly said. “It’s the quality of time as a family or with a loved one. You go out of this place better than you came in.”

And it’s not just the guests. Kelly’s genuine love of The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain is evident. It’s far more to him than a place to work.

“It really is one of the most special places in the world,” he said. “I get to work here. I get to get paid for working here. It’s just a very special and unique place.”

The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain | 15000 North Scenic Springs Drive, Marana, AZ | 520-572-3000

