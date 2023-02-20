re:vitalize Weight Loss & Wellness Center takes guesswork out of weight loss

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of re:vitalize Weight Loss & Wellness Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about re:vitalize Weight Loss & Wellness Center, visit revitalizeWeightLoss.com.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (re:vitalize Weight Loss & Wellness Center) - “What we’re trying to do is remove the guesswork out of what does YOUR body need. How do we fix your metabolism?” said Dan LeMoine, co-founder and CEO of re:vitalize Weight Loss. “We are really confident in our technology’s ability to remove that guesswork and give people a blueprint for success.”

re:vitalize: Fear No Food: The Last Weight-loss Program You’ll Ever Need

The best-selling book “Fear No Food” is an extension of the work re:vitalize founder Dan LeMoine and Dr. Noel Abood do at their clinics.

revitalizeWeightLoss.com