Sustainability is the name of the game at Quick Quack Car Wash

Sustainability is the name of the game at Quick Quack Car Wash

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Quick Quack Car Wash and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Quick Quack Car Wash, visit DontDriveDirty.com.

PHOENIX (Your Life Arizona) - All of the Quick Quack Car Wash locations in the Phoenix area have a unique reclamation system that lets them capture, filter, and re-use 99% of their water.

DontDriveDirty.com | Arizona locations