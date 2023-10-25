How is the air quality in your home? PuriFi can give you ‘unquestionably clean’ air

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of PuriFi and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about PuriFi, visit PuriFiStore.com.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (PuriFi) -- You expect air pollution outside, but how is the air you breathe inside your home? You might be surprised, and not in a good way. PuriFi is a unique system designed to clean the air in your home or business, and you can see (and breathe) it in action at PuriFi’s first-of-its-kind clean air store in Scottsdale.

The PuriFi system’s in-duct air purifier “attacks pollutants at the source and gets them out of your breathing zone,” explained Jerry McGuire, the president of the Scottsdale-based company. It monitors and manages the air quality in your home in real-time, and it does it without harmful side effects like the creation of ozone.

PuriFi has partnered with the American Lung Association of Arizona to teach people about the importance of clean air indoors. “I was absolutely blown away when I came in and met with them and learned about their technology,” said Elizabeth Walton, the executive director of ALAA.

The store at Scottsdale Promenade was designed to let people experience the effects of truly clean air.