Propane-powered school buses are clean, quiet, and reliable

PHOENIX (Propane Education & Research Council) - When a child rides a propane-fueled bus to school, they arrive healthier, safer, and better prepared to learn. Diesel school buses are not good for our kids or our communities. Propane buses offer many of the same environmental benefits of electric — but at a fraction of the cost. They travel farther, refuel more quickly, and even have a smaller carbon footprint. That means a clean, quiet ride for every child (and huge cost savings for school districts).