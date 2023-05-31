What do you need to look for when buying a new air conditioner?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Precision Air and Plumbing and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Precision Air and Plumbing, visit PrecisionAirAndPlumbing.com.

PHOENIX (Precision Air and Plumbing) - The most important thing to consider when buying an A/C isn’t the brand of the unit. It’s the skill and reputation of the people doing your installation. “The installation of the air conditioner is key to its performance.” Erik Bryan, the owner of Precision Air and Plumbing, explained. “It doesn’t matter what brand it is. If it’s not installed correctly, it’s not going to work correctly.” He suggests people check with the Registrar of Contractors and the Better Business Bureau before choosing a company. Precision Air and Plumbing has a stellar record with both of them.