Now is the perfect time to replace your old A/C, and Precision Air has some great deals

Now is the perfect time to replace your old A/C, and Precision Air has some great deals

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Precision Air and Plumbing and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Precision Air and Plumbing, visit PrecisionAirAndPlumbing.com.

PHOENIX (Precision Air and Plumbing) - Summer in Phoenix is brutal (especially this past one), and it’s not the time to replace your A/C unit. Here’s why you want to do it now.