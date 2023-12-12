Is peripheral artery disease (PAD) keeping you from your life?

PHOENIX (Pinnacle Vein and Vascular Center) – Peripheral artery disease (PAD) causes reduced blood flow because of plaque buildup within the arteries. Patients with PAD often experience pain, cramping, or discomfort when moving or exercising, and a general sense of tiredness in the legs. Dr. Baljeet Uppal of Pinnacle Vein and Vascular Center explains what can be done.

Do you need a second opinion?

Second opinions are always a good idea, and Pinnacle Vein and Vascular Center specializes in that, as well as transfer care. The process is simple, with the Pinnacle team doing the heavy lifting.

“We just obtain your medical records from your former practice, and then we continue care to our practice,” York explained.

All you have to do is ask.

“If you are in doubt or you would just feel more comfortable with a second opinion, call us,” York said.