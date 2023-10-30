Find the perfect high-school experience for your student at PXU

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Phoenix Union High School District (PXU) and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about PXU, visit PXU.org.

PHOENIX (PXU) -- High School. Your high school experience was a big part of becoming who you are today, and it will have just as significant an impact on your child as they make the inevitable transition from kid to young adult. As a parent, you want to give them the strongest foundation possible to set them up for success now and in the future. Phoenix Union High School District – PXU – can help.

The world is a vastly different place from when today’s parents were in high school. This generation is experiencing the world in ways their parents never imagined. PXU has grown with and adapted to the times and understands that the one-size-fits-all high school experience we had might not be the best option for our kids. The key word here is “option.” There were not many of them when today’s parents were students.

As one of the country’s most progressive high school districts, PXU is all about options. It has built a portfolio of 24 high schools, offering everything from micro and specialty schools to the traditional high school experience. You have options for your students, and PXU wants to showcase them for you. That’s why it’s hosting its annual high school Expo at Phoenix College on Saturday, Nov. 4, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. The theme is making history. Each of PXU’s 24 schools, all of which are open for enrollment, will be there to show you and your child what their future can look like. The Expo is designed to help you and your student find the best place for them to take the next steps on their journey to adulthood.

“We have a good mixture of schools,” said PXU spokesperson Vanessa Herb. “We have some smaller schools that offer specialty programs. We have large schools. We also have micro-schools. We are excited to have families come learn about what our schools offer. Our programs are focused on careers, around the future.”

“Our job is to prepare every student for success in college, career, and life,” PXU says. That’s Phoenix Union’s singular mission, and everything they do is with that goal in mind.

PXU focuses on education, of course, but it also encourages students to express themselves and helps them expand their talents and even discover new ones.

“High school is the time to try new and different things,” PXU says. “No school district in the state offers more choices to explore.”

500 courses, including honors, AP, and dual credit (high school and junior college)

Magnet programs, specialty schools, career and technical programs

21 interscholastic sports teams, plus dance squads, flag lines, and more

Club sports (at some schools)

Hundreds of clubs and activities

Once upon a time, education focused solely on the “three Rs” – reading, writing, and arithmetic. Today, those foundation classes are just a part of a larger equation. PXU has developed specialized curricula to train students for careers in everything from STEM-based jobs to first responders to law-related professions to performing and visual arts to the technical jobs that are the backbone of society as we know it.

“Phoenix Union does a good job of not only preparing you academically but also professionally,” said Central High School senior Ava M. She’s part of the Global Studies magnet program there and recently went to Puerto Rico for a community service project. “There are marketing programs and business programs that teach you the basics and build that steppingstone to prepare you for your next steps in life.”

PXU understands that college is not for everyone, so it puts its students on their career paths early. For those students who are college-bound, PXU has tracks dedicated to getting them ready. It has also built Phoenix Union Wilson College Prep, explicitly designed to give kids the “skills and knowledge necessary to enter a four-year university, persist through rigorous college courses, and earn a degree.” Wilson is the first school of its kind in the world and is staffed with a team of trained AVID educators. AVID, which stands for Advancement Via Individual Determination, is a nonprofit organization created “to close the opportunity gap by preparing all students for college and career readiness.”

And this is just one example of the many options you can see at the 2023 PXU Expo. See you there!