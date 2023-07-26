Phoenix Mercury offer fan experience unlike any othe

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of the Phoenix Mercury and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about the Phoenix Mercury, visit Mercury.WNBA.com.

PHOENIX (Phoenix Mercury) - The Phoenix Mercury isn’t just a sports team, they are a fan-centered community! The organization’s deep commitment to delivering the finest in sports, entertainment, and community service extends to the entire Valley and beyond. The three-time Champion Phoenix Mercury is one of the original WNBA teams founded in 1996, and has built a loyal fan base over the years. Those fans get a fantastic experience each and every game.