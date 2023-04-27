Ottawa University Arizona, City of Surprise share ‘unbelievable partnership’

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ottawa University Arizona and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ottawa University Arizona, visit Ottawa.edu/ouaz.

SURPRISE, AZ (Ottawa University Arizona) -- The partnership between Ottawa University Arizona and the Cit if Surprise is unlike anything else in the country, and the benefits to the students are huge. “You really can’t tell where the city ends and the university begins,” Brian Sandusky of OUAZ said. With everything the city and university have to offer, students get real-life opportunities and work experiences that help them earn their bachelors and MBA degrees in just four years.