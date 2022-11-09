Medicare enrollment is well underway. It’s time to take a look at the options.

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Optum and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Optum, visit Optum.com/azcommunitycenters.

PHOENIX (Optum) - Optum’s network provides access to more than 3,600 healthcare providers, along with 24/7 remote options for convenience, and at-home services through Dispatch Health and Doctoroo. It also operates with an overarching community focus, beyond just what it offers Optum’s members. The company’s Community Centers are a huge area of focus for it and those are free and open to the public, regardless of whether you’re an Optum member.

Optum.com/azcommunitycenters