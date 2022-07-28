Which Arizona ZIP code made Opendoor’s hot list?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Opendoor and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Opendoor, visit Opendoor.com.

PHOENIX (Opendoor) – Opendoor put out its mid-year list of top neighborhoods in the country, and an Arizona ZIP code is on it. We’ll get to that in a minute.

Undoubtedly, the first half of 2022 has been challenging for the real estate market. But homebuyers are resilient. “People are still on the move!” Beatrice de Jong, a consumer trend expert with Opendoor, said.

“Real estate is a great barometer for other trends shaping the world around us,” she continued. “People’s lifestyles, priorities, and work situations continue to change, and that influences where they want to live.”

One of the top 20 places people want to live is Maricopa – specifically the 85138 ZIP code. It came No. 17, according to Opendoor’s latest data. A couple of months ago, Opendoor said about one-third of U.S. home buyers wanted to move to the suburbs within a year. Maricopa is a prime location. The city’s motto is, “Proud history, prosperous future.”

Maricopa, Arizona – A city on the move

About 45 minutes south of Phoenix, Maricopa is “one of the oldest and most historic communities in the state of Arizona.” It’s in the middle of the Sonoran Desert and surrounded by mountain ranges.

The town was originally called Maricopa Wells and was “a major stagecoach relay station for the first organized semi-public transportation in Arizona.” That was in the 1850s and ‘60s.

In 1879, the town dropped the Wells and became Maricopaville. It also moved eight miles south to hook up with the Southern Pacific Railroad and become a junction for it and the Maricopa and Phoenix Railroad. That didn’t happen. At least not right away.

After moving once again – three miles east this time – Maricopa did become the junction of the Southern Pacific and the Maricopa and Phoenix railroads. That “revolutionized the economy of Arizona,” according to the city’s website. Maricopa Junction/Maricopa was the junction for 40 years. The railroad eventually redirected another line into Phoenix. When Maricopa lost the railroad junction, it discovered that “its desert lands were ideal for farming.”

Arizona’s 88th city

Maricopa was incorporated to become Arizona’s 88th city in 2003. The 2000 Census put its population at less than 1,100. That number had jumped to more than 5,000 by the time Maricopa incorporated. The secret of this hidden Arizona gem got out. “Its population exploded ... earning it the title of one of the fastest growing cities in the United States,” the city’s website explains. Maricopa has kept that title since. The city’s population increased by a stunning 4,181% (That’s not a typo.) in the decade between the 2000 and 2010 Census surveys. According to Census.gov, Maricopa’s population was a little more than 58,000 as of the 2020 Census.

“Proud history, prosperous future”

Maricopa has now cracked the list of Arizona’s 20 largest cities and continues to expand at an incredible rate. “Maricopa has been growing in popularity for homebuyers looking to live just outside the city in a newer built home,” according to Opendoor.

“Maricopa has a very large percentage of new construction,” de Jong elaborated. That’s not the only thing.

“Maricopans also find that their hard-earned money can buy a lot more house than in other regional communities,” explains the Maricopa Economic Development Alliance.

Location, location, location

“Maricopa is a great option for homeowners who want a small-town feel with big-city amenities and close proximity to job opportunities in sectors from IT to health care,” de Jong said.

“People are moving to Maricopa to avail themselves of a family-friendly, neighborly, safe and affordable community that offers a quality of life second to none,” MEDA says. The organization wants residents to know they have “the opportunity to make a difference because they are actively engaged in helping to build a new and great American city.”

