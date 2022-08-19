Need to sell your Phoenix home fast? Opendoor can help

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Opendoor and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Opendoor, visit Opendoor.com.

PHOENIX (Opendoor) – Last year was a record-breaking year for the Phoenix housing market, and many locals are still looking to buy. That includes millennials, some of whom are moving to the suburbs, and first-time home buyers. If you’re one of those waiting for an opportunity to buy your dream home, Opendoor can help you get started. With Opendoor, you can find, tour, and buy any home on the market in Phoenix. We’re not just talking about homes Opendoor owns. We’re talking about any home that’s up for sale. And when you’re ready, you can make a simple and stress-free offer.

It’s not just buyers who are active

“We’ve seen that a lot of people are still looking to sell their home,” said Opendoor’s Stephanie Sedlak. “Google searches – just last week – for ‘sell my home fast’ increased by more than 2,000%. That’s huge!”

“Whether they’re moving across the country or maybe they’re moving just across town, people are in these positions where they need to sell their home quickly,” she continued.

Opendoor is a seller’s best friend. “We combine both the buying and the selling into one easy, seamless transaction,” Sedlak explained. You don’t have to worry about coordinating closing dates, finding a place to stay until your new home is move-in ready, or – worse – paying double mortgages. Everything happens on your timeline.

85% of buyers say closing can be a challenge

Opendoor says one of the keys to a successful and stress-free home-buying experience is to start the process as early as possible. The first thing to do is get pre-approved for a mortgage. That will help you determine how much home you can afford. You need to figure out what kind of mortgage will work best for you. With a monthly payment that never changes, a 30-year fixed loan is one of the most common mortgages, but it’s by no means the only option.

Opendoor’s mortgage calculator, which is designed for a 30-year fixed mortgage, does the math for you, taking into consideration the home price, down payment amount, interest rate, home insurance, and property tax. You plug in the numbers, and the calculator estimates your monthly payment. If you don’t have all the information, the calculator can still give you an idea of what you can afford. It will use the U.S. weekly average interest rate, the U.S. average home insurance costs per year, and the mean effective property tax for Arizona (or whatever state you select).

Once you’re armed with some facts about your financial situation, it’s time to start house hunting. Opendoor puts you in the driver’s seat by letting you do everything – from touring a home to closing on it – at your convenience.

Do it all on YOUR timeline

“One of the really awesome things that we do is you can actually tour the home on your own time,” Sedlak said. All you need is the Opendoor app to schedule a time. “Once you get to the home, you use your app to unlock the home. It’s kind of like magic!”

If you want to check out a place without actually making a trip there, you can tour homes virtually. “It gives you a good idea,” Sedlak said. “You can ‘pre-screen’ homes and see what’s going to work for you.”

Get a preliminary offer on your Phoenix home in minutes

If you’re selling, getting a preliminary offer from Opendoor is as simple as typing in your address and providing some details about your home. It takes less than 10 minutes. From there, you’ll do a quick video walk-through of your home. If you accept Opendoor’s final offer, you choose the close date. Forget staging and showing your home. Who needs that hassle? You also will not have to deal with repairs or any buyer-requested concessions.

“Opendoor’s offer came in right near our appraisal, but we never had to list the house or do showings,” said Adam Leon, who sold his Phoenix home to Opendoor. “For the kind of value Opendoor gives you, it’s just a no-brainer. Compared to the old way of selling, this transaction was the easiest I’ve ever done.”