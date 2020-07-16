PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Being a single parent has its challenges. Could you imagine battling cancer at the same time? There is a group that was started by Jody Farley, called The Singletons, that helps families throughout the valley.
This group started after her friend, Michelle Singleton, was diagnosed with breast cancer. She was a single parent with four children and needed help, so Farley and a group of friends did what they could to help her cope during a rough battle with cancer. Singleton died 14 years ago, and Farley realized that there are other families that need help. In honor of her friend, she started this wonderful foundation that helps over 50 families at a time.
The Singletons offers bare necessities like cleaning supplies and toilet paper. They even provide meals from their kitchen that can feed their entire family. It's a huge help for families who are going through so much. Farley and her volunteers are working on a 3,300-square-foot building that will be their hub. It will be a safe place for families to connect with families and volunteers.
If you would like to donate supplies, or if you know of a single parent in need, you can contact The Singletons here.