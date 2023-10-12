Find gorgeous purses and stunning jewelry for any budget at Mo Money Pawn Shop

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Mo Money Pawn Shop and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Mo Money Pawn Shop, visit MoMoneyPawn.com.

PHOENIX (Mo Money Pawn Shop) - Have you started your holiday shopping? It’s time to rethink the usual stores and visit Mo Money Pawn Shop. You’ll find gorgeous designer bags and stunning jewelry for a fraction of the usual retail prices. And team at the family-owned shop with work with you on an affordable layaway plan.

On-site jeweler creates gorgeous one-of-a-kind pieces at Mo Money Pawn Shop
Mo Money Pawn Shop is a treasure trove of gifts for any occasion
Find exquisite jewelry at family-owned Mo Money Pawn Shop

MoMoneyPawn.com | 1152 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix