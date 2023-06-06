See why this misting fan is the ultimate outdoor cooling experience

PHOENIX (MistAmerica) - Nothing says summer like fun in the sun. And here in Arizona, we have perfected the art form of backyard entertaining. We love our outdoor spaces, and we put considerable time, thought, and effort into making our patios an extension of our homes. They are functional and beautiful living spaces. Until Mother Nature throws a wrench into our best-laid plans every summer. The brutal heat that roasts the Valley of the Sun every year makes our beloved outdoor living spaces virtually unlivable.

MistAmerica feels your pain. That’s why they used their 30+ years of outdoor cooling experience to develop a simple way to give you back your outdoor time during the summer. It’s called the Mist360, and it’s not just any misting system. It combines the cooling effect of evaporation with the air movement power of a fan. The result is shockingly cool. Literally. The Mist360 system helps you beat the heat by creating cold air and turning your backyard into an oasis.

The Valley of the Sun is home to some fantastic resorts, restaurants, and entertainment venues, many of which use MistAmerica’s misting systems to keep guests cool and comfortable in their stunning outdoor settings. From bar and restaurant areas to poolside cabanas to porte cocheres, if there’s an outdoor space, MistAmerica can cool it.

“We are the premiere misting company [in Arizona], and in pretty much every resort and at least 70% of the high-end restaurants with nice patios,” Dave Johnson, the president of MistAmerica, said.

“One of the best [misting systems] that I’ve seen ...”

You can have that same world-class comfort in your backyard. What’s more, you can install it yourself and be up and cooling in less than two hours.

Let’s be clear, MistAmerica Mist360 Overhead Cooling Fans are not the old-school misters that soak everything below them and eventually don’t do anything more than douse people with spits of water.

I have a fan outside. Isn’t that enough?

Nope. Unless, of course, you like the feel of a hot, fresh-from-the-oven breeze.

Fans do one thing and one thing only. They move air. They actually don’t cool it.

You feel cooler because a fan moves warm air away from you. But when it’s 5,000 degrees outside (only a slight exaggeration for a summer day in Phoenix), a fan is not a whole lot of help. It just pushes around that hot air.

“Who wants to sit in a blast furnace?” Dave asked.

Science + Design = Mist360

The Mist360′s pioneering design harnesses science to cool your outdoor spaces. It starts with evaporation.

This is Arizona, so many people are familiar with evap coolers. And if you’re not, you’re definitely familiar with perspiration. Sweating is how your body cools itself.

Here’s a quick and painless science refresher. Evaporation is the process in which a liquid like water turns into gas. The water molecules need energy - heat - for the transformation. They pull it out of the air or, in the case of sweating, from your body. The temperature of whatever provided the heat, whether it’s the air or the surface of your skin, drops. That’s cooling in a TL;DR (too long; didn’t read) nutshell.

Cooler air is fantastic, we live for it in the summer, but it doesn’t do much good if it stays in one place. This is where the high-speed fan part of the innovative Mist360 comes in. Once the mist has evaporated it leaves behind cool air. Then that cool air is blown toward everyone sitting underneath it, without getting them wet.

“We call the Mist360 outdoor air conditioning because it works so well, and it cools you down and gives you a nice summer breeze across your face and across your arms while you’re outside,” Dave said.

And that, desert dwellers, is terrific.

Doesn’t a misting system waste water? We’re in a drought.

Yes, we are. And no, it doesn’t. The Mist360 is thoughtfully designed to use water effectively and efficiently, not waste it. You don’t get any of the dripping you usually see with less sophisticated systems.

The key here is the ruby nozzles.

“They’re the best nozzles out there,” Dave said.

The water droplets released by these ruby nozzles are tiny. Like super tiny – about 5 to 10 microns. For perspective, look at a strand of your hair. One strand of your hair has a diameter of between 50 and 70 microns.

The water droplets from most misting systems are about 50 microns. They end up as drips because they are too big to evaporate fully before splatting on your skin.

The minuscule water droplets from the Mist360′s ruby nozzles, too small to see a single one with the naked eye, evaporate much faster. No drips. No waste.

“The beauty of the Mist360 is we get twice the cooling with less than half the water usage,” Dave said.

Plus, you’re not going to run your Mist360 24/7. Most people use theirs a couple of hours a day a few times a week.

A little math

How long is your average shower? Does 10 minutes sound about right? If you have a low-flow showerhead, you use about 20 gallons of water per 10-minute show. For a regular showerhead, it’s about 25 gallons. Six showers a week is about an hour of water use - 120 to 150 gallons.

MistAmerica says its Mist360 Cyclone, which is its base misting fan, uses 0.128 gallons of water per minute. That adds up to 7.68 gallons an hour, not even half of what goes down the drain in a 10-minute shower.

Built for DIYers

You might think an outdoor misting fan might be complicated to install, but you’d be mistaken. The Mist360 line is designed and built for DIYers. You don’t even have to be an expert DIYer.

“If you can turn a wrench and use a screwdriver, you can install this system in about an hour,” Dave said. If you’re a complete novice, it might take a little longer, but you can be enjoying the newly cool comfort of your patio in less than 2 hours.

Mist360 Installation 101: Dave shows us how it’s done

While you can absolutely install a Mist360 fan yourself, MistAmerica is happy to do it for you if you prefer.

In addition to its flagship Mist360 fans, MistAmerica also does traditional line misters.

That’s what Sally Hrnicek has for her east-facing patio in Rio Verde.

“I love, love, love it!” she said enthusiastically. “The misters make a huge difference. They are a comfort.”

She moved to Rio Verde in August 2019, just ahead of the one-two punch of the pandemic and the hottest summer on record.

“Getting the mist system from MistAmerica is the best thing we ever did.”

~ Sally Hrnicek, MistAmerica customer

“We have a little place - a paradise - and our patio is the most-used room in the house,” Sally explained. “It faces Four Peaks, so you can’t beat the view. We sit out there and read or let the dogs romp or whatever. We eat, drink, and be merry out there. It’s just the best room in the house, and now we can utilize it year-round.”

Sally is not alone in her love of her patio. It’s a common thing in Arizona, but for many, summer limits the time they can enjoy it. MistAmerica can give you back that time; it did for Sally.

“We have an indoor-outdoor thermometer,” she continued. “[The misters] cool the patio at least 20 degrees. They’ve made a world of difference.”

You get what you pay for

Of course, we have to talk about the cost. A Mist360 system is an investment, but it’s one that’s going to pay for itself quickly. There are other options out there - cheaper options – but nothing that works as well as the cooling products offered by MistAmerica.

“It’s worth every penny,” Sally said. “Getting the mist system from MistAmerica is the best thing we ever did. It makes our living even better.”

“Our products are the highest quality, so we’re giving the best value as opposed to something that works half-heartedly, that you don’t use more than one or two times a year because it’s not that good,” Dave said.

There’s zero value in something you can’t use. It’s a waste of money and a waste of your outdoor living spaces.

“People want to be outside in the fresh air,” Dave said. “We live in Arizona because we love the outdoors. If you can stay cool, it’s much better than being cooped up inside and breathing recycled air.”

The Mist360 gives you that freedom with a product that lasts.

“We still have customers who have had their systems for 20-plus years,” Dave said. MistAmerica’s misting fans have come a long way in that time, but it’s a testament to the quality of their products. “We stand behind our products. We have an excellent reputation and excellent staff to take care of you. We’re here for the long run. Outdoor comfort is what we do. It’s everything we do.”

