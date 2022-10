Free Dia de los Muertos festival at Mesa Arts Center is celebration the whole family can enjoy

Free Dia de los Muertos festival at Mesa Arts Center is celebration the whole family can enjoy

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Mesa Arts Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Mesa Arts Center, visit MesaArtsCenter.com.

MESA, AZ (Mesa Arts Center) - Día de los Muertos is a celebration of Latin American art and culture related to the Mexican holiday, Day of the Dead. The annual free event offers a variety of features, performances and more in celebration of the memories of the deceased.

MesaArtsCenter.com