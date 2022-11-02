Why you should work with a financial adviser and what you need to know

Why you should work with a financial adviser and what you need to know

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, visit ml.com/advisormatch.

PHOENIX (Merrill Lynch Wealth Management) -- With more people than ever encountering financial insecurity, it’s imperative that everyone have access to sound financial guidance. “There is a real need for democratizing access to financial advice,” Jen Auerbach-Rodriguez of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management explained. Merrill Lynch Wealth Management has created a new tool to break down barriers and make it easier for people to get what they need.

ml.com/advisormatch