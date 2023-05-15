These are the homes you want to buy in the Phoenix area

These are the homes you want to buy in the Phoenix area Let Mattamy Homes make your dream of owning a home come true!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Mattamy Homes and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Mattamy Homes, visit MattamyHomes.com.

PHOENIX (Mattamy Homes) – Buying a home is one of the most important decisions many people will ever make. It’s probably their biggest purchase, too. Whether you’re taking the leap to become a first-time homeowner or are on your second, third, or fourth home, you want to do it right. Finding your dream home in a community that’s perfect for you starts with looking at home builders.

A house is more than a few walls and a roof over your head. It’s where you live and grow. It should reflect you – everything you are now and everything you will become. And it should fit your life. Mattamy Homes understands that and is structured to make livability and homeowner experience its top priorities.

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America. That means it has the freedom to operate a little differently. Mattamy focuses on people while other companies prioritize shareholder profits. They have to. Mattamy Homes doesn’t.

“We’re a family-owned business. It’s a fantastic company,” Don Barrineau, the president of Mattamy’s Phoenix Division, said. “First and foremost, they care about people.” Barrineau says that comes from the top - owner Peter Gilgan - and filters through every level of the company.

Mattamy Homes is not only dedicated to the 8,000-plus families it helps into homes every year but also believes that employee satisfaction is a huge part of its continuing success.

That investment in its employees is paying off. The Phoenix Business Journal named Mattamy Homes one of the Valley’s best places to work in 2021 and 2022. The award is based on what employees say about their companies.

“It reflects our people’s passion, dedication to customers and each other, and the kind of culture that we’ve built and live every day,” Barrineau said. “We’re all very proud to receive this recognition, as everyone across our division has played a role in creating a welcoming work environment and making Mattamy a best-in-class employer.”

The philosophy that happy employees make for happy customers is a constant across the entire company. With almost 2,300 people in its employ, Mattamy Homes has earned similar accolades in other states and throughout Canada. The company is clearly doing something right.

One of things that makes Mattamy Homes unique is its all-encompassing business model. It handles everything from land acquisition to community design and development to construction and sales.

In its 40-year history, Mattamy Homes has seen trends come and go. It has learned what works, what does not, and what people want in their homes as they grow and change. Mattamy has been in the Phoenix area since 2008, and currently has six amazing communities with a seventh, Empire Pointe in Queen Creek, opening on May 20.

“We’re building something that impacts lives and dreams,” Barrineau.

You can enjoy that impact right now. Mattamy homes that started construction in the fall are ready to welcome new families. Those homes are move-in ready, and there are some great incentives on the table.

“I’d come out and take a look,” Barrineau said from Pinnacle at San Tan Heights, which is part of the San Tan Heights master plan and offers an amenity-rich environment, including a new aquatic center, fitness center, activity rooms, parks, play spaces, and more. “It’s a great time to buy. The market shifted a little bit last year and moved over to the buyer’s advantage.”

Mattamy Homes has six quick move-in single-family homes ready at Pinnacle at San Tan Heights, and more across the Valley.

These are not cookie-cutter homes. Mattamy Homes has 17 diverse floorplans at Pinnacle, each thoughtfully designed for livability and growth. And the possibilities are endless.

“We put more work into our floorplans than most of our competitors,” Barrineau said. “We think through how you’re going to live in this house. What’s it going to look like when you’re in here cooking and the kids are watching TV? How does that work? What is going to help you enjoy this home more?”

One particularly nice feature of many Mattamy floorplans is the separation of the owner’s suite from the other bedrooms, allowing for privacy and occasional respite from bustling family life.

When it comes to a home, location is everything, and the Mattamy Homes communities are ideal. They ring the Greater Phoenix Area so they are close enough to take advantage of everything the city has to offer, but far enough away to leave the congestion behind.

Mattamy Homes wants you to live your best life, and they make sure their homes are the place to do it.