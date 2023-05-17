New Empire Pointe community in Queen Creek has everything you want!

The newest amenity-rich community in the Phoenix area is open, and it was designed and built from the ground up by Mattamy Homes with you in mind.

Empire Pointe in Queen Creek has everything you could want, both in a home and in a community.

Far enough from the city to feel like you have room to breathe but close enough to take advantage of everything the Greater Phoenix Area offers, Empire Pointe in Queen Creek is an oasis in the desert.

“Queen Creek is one of the most highly desirable and fastest-growing areas in the market, with good schools, excellent recreation opportunities, and up-and-coming employment centers,” Don Barrineau, the president of Mattamy’s Phoenix Division, said of the 153-acre property the builder purchased in 2021.

“Queen Creek is family oriented; there are a lot of families here,” Barrineau said a few days before Empire Pointe’s grand opening. “It feels a little bit like you’re in the country. We like that about it.”

Empire Pointe is Mattamy’s seventh Phoenix-area community and the second in the southeast portion of the Valley. It’s a short hop from Pinnacle at San Tan Heights.

With just over 530 home sites, Empire Pointe is on the more intimate end of master-planned communities, but the amenities will rival anything you’ve seen.

“We’re putting amenities in Empire Pointe like you’d see in a much bigger master-planned community with a lot more homes,” Barrineau said. “We’re going to have our own community center with a workout facility, a resort-style pool, pickleball courts, half-basketball court, two dog parks, shaded play structures, game lawns – I mean, I could keep going.”

There are 18 floorplans at Empire Pointe with customization options that will let you make your new home truly yours.

“You get to go through our design studio experience,” Barrineau said. “You get to pick all your flooring, your cabinets and countertops, all your appliances, all the light fixtures – everything you might want to do to customize your home’s interior finishes to your liking.”

If you need inspiration, Mattamy has you covered with eight fully-decorated model homes.

When Mattamy Homes conceptualized Empire Pointe, the team considered how a community functions and how individual families live, work, and play within that community. Everything about Empire Pointe was carefully planned, designed, and built with you in mind.

“We put more work into our floorplans than most of our competitors,” Barrineau said. “We think through how you’re going to live in this house. What’s it going to look like when you’re in here cooking and the kids are watching TV? How do the spaces connect and work with each other, What is going to help you enjoy this home more?”

Empire Pointe is comprised of three diverse collections offering different floorplans throughout different parts of the community. The floorplans are all part of their newly released designs, many of which are debuting at Empire Pointe.

Mattamy Homes, which has been in the Phoenix market since 2008, has no intention of resting on its laurels with the opening of Empire Pointe. It has five more communities in the works. Barrineau says Mattamy expects to open them within the next two years.

Livability and homeowner experience are top priorities at Mattamy Homes. It’s the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, which gives the Mattamy team a unique opportunity to focus on the people who will live in their homes and communities. The family-owned business doesn’t just allow that focus on people, it actively encourages – even demands – it.

Focusing on people also means focusing on the environment. Thanks to innovative, high-efficiency features Mattamy builds into all of its homes, your utility bills will be lower, your living environment with be healthier, and your carbon footprint will be smaller.

“We’re building something that impacts lives and dreams,” said Barrineau.

