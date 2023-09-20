These are most important conversations you will ever have

Sponsored - The below content is created on behalf of TalkNowAZ and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about TalkNowAZ, visit TalkNowAz.com.

PHOENIX (Talk Now AZ) – Kids listen to their parents and the important adults in their lives. It might not seem like it – especially when the older ones roll their eyes and let out a dramatic sigh pretty much every time you speak. But they do. Just ask any parent who has accidentally let a swear word slip in front of a baby who is just learning to talk or a toddler who loves the sound of their new-found voice. They hear you what you say, and they say it, too.

And when you repeat the important stuff, it sinks in. No matter how old they are, they hear you. And they remember. Your voice is the voice in their heads; it’s always there.

“Even if you don’t think your child is taking pills, talking with them could be the reason they never do.”

That’s why when it comes to their safety, you cannot say enough. And it’s never too early to start the conversations.

“Parents and caregivers have a significant influence on their children’s decisions about using alcohol and other drugs,” explains the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

That simple reality is the foundation of TalkNowAZ.com and its mission to encourage and help parents and caregivers talk to their kids and keep them safe.

Kids: “We do hear you.”

According to SAMHSA, almost 70% of high schoolers will have tried alcohol by the time they are seniors. Half will have tried an illegal drug. But illegal drugs are not the only problem. By the time they are seniors, more than 20% of high school kids “will have taken a prescription drug for a nonmedical purpose.”

Those numbers are terrifying. When you can consider the prevalence of counterfeit drugs and how easy it is to get them, the world in which our kids are growing up seems grim.

That’s why parents and caregivers need to talk with their kids early and often about the dangers of drinking and drugs – especially counterfeit pills. Teens and young adults might believe they are invincible, but they are no match for fentanyl, the potentially lethal drug often found in counterfeit pills.

While some of the fake pills kids are getting their hands on look identical to legit drugs prescribed by doctors, other look like candy. They’re known as “rainbows” and “skittles,” but there’s nothing sweet about them. One of those brightly colored pills can kill.

They look like harmless candies, but taking one could cost your teen their life. (Talk Now AZ)

“You just never know what’s in these pills,” said Shelly Mowrey of Talk Now AZ. “I’ve had parents tell me their child took a pill with enough fentanyl to kill four people in it.”

Another child in the same group at the same gathering might have taken a similar-looking pill that contained no fentanyl. They were lucky.

“It’s like playing Russian roulette,” Mowrey said.

You cannot tell what’s in a counterfeit pill by looking at it. And cutting a pill in half “just in case” does not make it a “safe dose.” Counterfeit pills made with fentanyl are not made with any precision or safety standards. And people are dying.

“Drug overdose deaths reached another record level in the United States this spring,” CNN reported less than two weeks ago. The article cited new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing more than 111,000 people died of drug overdoses between April 2022 and April 2023.

“Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids are involved in nearly 70% of the overdose deaths, according to the provisional data from the CDC,” CNN’s Deidre McPhillips wrote on Sept. 13. “Increases in overdoses involving these drugs accounted for the vast majority of the overall increase in deaths.”

Parents and caregivers are on the frontlines of the ongoing war on drugs. Their voices are one of their weapons.

“Even if you don’t think your child is taking pills, talking with them could be the reason they never do,” TalkNowAZ.com says.

SAMHSA’s “Talk. They hear you.” campaign was originally designed for parents of kids between 9 and 15. In the decades since its launch, the campaign has expanded to include those with kids younger than 21. If you wait until your child is 9 to start teaching them how to be safe, you might already be too late. And if you don’t continue the conversation through high school and into college, you’ll be doing your kids a grave disservice.

The first conversations should start when your kids are in elementary school, Mowrey said. “Explain to your child that you never take a medication from anyone that doesn’t come from a bottle, that doesn’t have your name on it,” she suggested. You can have that conversation in first grade. You might think 6 or 7 years old is too young, but it’s the perfect time to plant the seeds of safety and start giving them tools that will not only last a lifetime, but help ensure that they live long and healthy lives.

When your child hits middle-school age, build on that by teaching them that the pills they might see online are fake and can be deadly. Ask them if they or their friends have seen anything like that, or if somebody has offered them a pill.

“And then, as you get into high school, you’re carrying on that conversation,” Mowrey said. And while you’re doing that, you’re also looking ahead to college or when they move out.

Talking with your kids about drugs is more than warning them about the potential dangers. It’s educating them and setting up a plan should they find themselves in a bad situation.

Keeping our kids safe

Mowrey explained one thing every teen and young adult needs to know. It’s about the Good Samaritan Law.

“What the Good Samaritan Law is that if a teenager is ever present at the scene of an overdose or someone drinking too much and passing out, if they call 911 to report that … [and] an ambulance comes, your child will not be arrested and they will not be prosecuted, even if they’ve been using substances themselves,” she said. “That’s especially important for your child heading off to college. … If they call for help, they will not be arrested.”

Because every teen is different, you must figure out the right approach for your kids.

“Here is one thing that works for every kid across the board – having a rescue plan,” Mowrey said. It’s very simple. Agree on a code phrase that they can text you if they find themselves in a situation where they’re not comfortable. Any situation. Make sure that they know that you will go to them anytime, anywhere. Mowrey did it with her son. Their code was, “I forgot to feed the dog.” That was all he had to text for Mowrey to know he needed her.

“No one can fathom that your child will die,” explained Shari Dukes, whose 16-year-old son Ethan died of an overdose. “Parents just need to get real that this could happen. It’s happening to people every day. It’s happening in every walk of life. … Don’t say, ‘It’s not my kid,’ because it wasn’t my kid either. And it is my kid - who’s dead.”

Just like she would like kids to talk to each other and be brave enough to get a trusted grownup involved if they see a potential problem, Shari says adults should be supportive and nurturing. Always. The relationship between teens and adults can be delicate, and there’s no room for negativity. We can’t have our kids hesitate to come forward because they are afraid of how we might react. They need to know that parents, teachers, and other adults in their lives are safe spaces for them.

The world is a very different place than when today’s parents were growing up. Conversations that might have waited a year or two back then need to happen early and often. Remember how “Stop, drop, and roll” was hammered into our young brains? This is like that. But while you probably have not caught fire and used “stop, drop, and roll,” your kids, in all likelihood, will encounter drugs at some point in their lives. How they handle it depends on what you do now.