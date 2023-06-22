Fentanyl poisoning kills tens of thousands every year. Here’s what you need to know.

PHOENIX (Talk Now AZ) – Imagine a plane crashed somewhere in the U.S. today, killing everyone aboard. 220 people. Gone forever. Then it happens again tomorrow. And the next day. And the one after that. And the one after that. Imagine a plane carrying 220 people crashes every day of the year. That’s 80,300 people – more than the entire population of Flagstaff[i] - dead.

Shockingly, more than that died last year in the United States. In fact, more than 109,000 families lost a loved one to opioid overdose, mainly fentanyl. It’s not happening all at once in a catastrophic event like a plane crash, but it is happening. And their deaths are preventable.

Fentanyl kills an average of 298 people in the U.S. every day.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that’s up to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As a prescription, it’s used to treat severe pain and as an anesthetic. And it can be addictive.

But drug cartels have developed a synthetic fentanyl which is illegal. Fentanyl is cheap, easy to manufacture, and can be made into pills that look exactly like prescription medication. Drug dealers aren’t known for quality control, so the fentanyl content of each individual pill is impossible to measure until it’s too late. That means one pill can kill.

“I’ve had parents tell me their child took a pill with enough fentanyl to kill four people in it. You just never know what’s in these pills,” said Shelly Mowrey of Talk Now AZ.

Issaiah, 15, took just half a pill. His mom believes he thought it was Percocet. Doctors found no Percocet in his system. But they did find fentanyl. That’s what killed him. Half a pill.

According to the DEA, the amount of fentanyl can vary widely from tablet to tablet. Tests on seized pills have shown as little as 0.02 milligrams and as much as 5.1 milligrams. A potentially lethal dose is 2 milligrams – just a couple of grains. [ii]

Left: A sugar is about 4,000 mg. Photo illustration of 2 milligrams of fentanyl, a lethal dose in most people. (Left: 123RF; Right: U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration)

Only a tap away

Fentanyl-laced pills are as close as the social media apps on your smartphone.

“Parents don’t realize that there is a lot of drug-selling activity on those social media apps,” Mowrey said.

You only have to know what to look for. Kids and young adults do. Drug dealers make sure of it.

The Drug Enforcement Administration recently put out a guide to help parents and caregivers decipher what they see on their kids’ phones. (DEA.gov, Talk Now AZ, Arizona's Family)

You can order the pills online and have them delivered, often within an hour or two. They are disturbingly easy to get.

“It’s just like ordering pizza,” said Eden Neville, whose older brother Alex died of a fentanyl overdose. He had just turned 14. Their mom believes Alex used a Visa gift card to order the pill that killed him. Eden was home when her mom found Alex dead in his favorite beanbag chair.

Tens of thousands of stories. One tragic ending.

Hannah, 17, was found in her bed. “She was here one day, and gone the next,” a family member said.

Ethan, 16, also was found in his bed. Shari Dukes said the night before, Ethan, her only child, told her that he wanted to get a good night’s sleep. He never woke up.

“No one can fathom that your child will die,” Shari explained. “Parents just need to get real that this could happen. It’s happening to people every day. It’s happening in every walk of life. … “Don’t say, ‘It’s not my kid,’ because it wasn’t my kid either. And it is my kid - who’s dead.”

A familiar story

Daniel, 21, had suffered a concussion while playing football in high school. His parents believe that’s when his troubles started.

“He had a hard time focusing, he had a hard time concentrating, and he had a hell of a time sleeping,” Terry Mahan, his dad, says. Daniel was struggling.

Terry said Daniel took what he thought was a pain pill at a friend’s house, and liked it. Then he took another a few days later. And liked it.

He took his third pill less than a week later. It was a Thursday. “He felt like he kind of needed it,” Terry Mahan said. “Sunday, he had to have it.”

That’s how fast fentanyl addiction can happen. Annette, Daniel’s mom, said he didn’t even realize he’d been taking fentanyl. That’s often the case with counterfeit drugs. The fakes are so good that it’s almost impossible to distinguish them from legit prescription pills.

Daniel’s parents said he knew he was in trouble and tried to get clean.

“The last year of his life, he spent battling addiction,” Annette said.

“He was very forthright in saying, ‘I’ve got a real problem,’” Terry said. “It was bigger than him, bigger than us. It was bigger than everybody we knew.”

Daniel was just out of rehab the night he died.

“Someone had left him a pill,” Terry said. “I found him on the floor behind the door. In my mind, he was trying to get to us. He knew something wasn’t right.”

Not everybody who takes a counterfeit pill with fentanyl has that time. Shari said Ethan “pretty much died instantly.” The pill he took had 2 milligrams of fentanyl.

What can we do? How do we keep our kids from dying?

Talking. Armed with facts, talking to children about the dangers of drugs in general and fentanyl, in particular, is the best weapon we have.

“Even if you don’t think your child is taking pills, talking with them could be the reason they never do,” said TalkNowAZ.com, which was created specifically to help parents like you keep your kids safe.

It’s never too early to start the conversation, Mowrey says. And it should continue well into their young adult years. You can start laying the groundwork in the first grade.

“Explain to your child that you never take a medication from anyone that doesn’t come from a bottle, that doesn’t have your name on it,” she suggested.

The conversations become more specific and more in-depth as they get older. Teach them that the pills they might see online are fake and can be deadly. Ask them if they or their friends have seen anything like that, or if somebody has offered them a pill. Details matter. Explain the risks. Share stories of kids like them – Issaiah, Alex, Hannah, Ethan, Daniel – kids who are dead because of a single pill.

Reach out for help. You do not have to do this alone. TalkNowAZ.com can help.

Make sure you have naloxone and show everybody in your home how to use it. Naloxone (brand name Narcan) is a drug that can temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. It’s usually an easy-to-administer nasal spray, and it can buy the victim the time they need to get to a hospital for proper treatment. You don’t need a prescription. Narcan will be available over the counter later this summer.

Mowrey suggests you also teach your kids about the Good Samaritan Law. Oftentimes those with an overdose victim are afraid to call for help because they’re afraid of getting in trouble. They don’t have to be. They can – and should – help if somebody is in trouble.

“What the Good Samaritan Law is that if a teenager is ever present at the scene of an overdose or someone drinking too much and passing out, if they call 911 to report that … [and] an ambulance comes, your child will not be arrested and they will not be prosecuted, even if they’ve been using substances themselves,” Mowrey explained. “That’s especially important for your child heading off to college. … If they call for help, they will not be arrested.”

The final piece of the conversation is a rescue plan.

“Here is one thing that works for every kid across the board – having a rescue plan,” Mowrey said. It’s very simple. Agree on a code phrase that they can text you if they find themselves in a situation where they’re not comfortable. Any situation. Make sure that they know that you will go to them anytime, anywhere. Mowrey did it with her son. Their code was, “I forgot to feed the dog.” That was all he needed to text.

Make sure to check in with your kids. You don’t have to have “the talk” every time, but you need to know how they are and what they’re doing. That check-in includes monitoring their mobile phone and social accounts.

Kids like to believe they’re invincible. You know better.

No parent should bury a child, but the reality is that far too many are.

The parents of Issaiah, Alex, Ethan, Hannah, and Daniel share their stories – and their children – so other parents don’t have to endure what they have.

“It’s sad to say, but death wakes you up,” Terry said. “It does. It makes you look at things and ask bigger, deeper questions.”

“We can’t sit on the sidelines and not do anything and have this [continue to] happen,” he continued. “Whether we can save a life, 1,000 lives, I think the message is clear. Talk to somebody who’s lost somebody.”

Don’t say, ‘It’s not my kid,’ because it wasn’t my kid either. And it is my kid - who’s dead.

“Danny was a good soul,” Annette said. “He was a good person who got caught up in something that he spent the rest of his life trying to get away from.”

Whether it’s addiction or a single deadly pill, fentanyl is stealing lives.

How many more good people do we have to lose?