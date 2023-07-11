Naloxone will be available over the counter later this summer.

Check your medicine cabinet! Make sure this life-saving drug is in it.

Check your medicine cabinet! Make sure this life-saving drug is in it. Naloxone will be available over the counter later this summer.

Sponsored - The below content is created on behalf of TalkNowAZ and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about TalkNowAZ, visit TalkNowAz.com.

PHOENIX (Talk Now AZ) – Most people have a medicine cabinet, drug drawer, or first-aid kit in their homes, and they probably all contain the same basic necessities – pain killers and fever relievers (ibuprofen, naproxen, aspirin, acetaminophen), cold and flu medicine, allergy medicine, antibiotic ointment. If you’re like most people, there’s one essential medication missing. And it could save a life.

Naloxone is designed to reverse the effects of opioid overdose. Read that again. Naloxone can reverse the effects of opioid overdose. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration calls naloxone “a front-line defense in the nation’s overdose crisis.”

We all keep medications around in case we need them. In most cases, the need is not a matter of life or death. With naloxone, it is. That’s why medical professionals and public health officials nationwide have pushed to educate people about naloxone and make it available for free and without a prescription. Some physicians even prescribe it alongside high-dose opioids. Just in case.

(Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

“Carrying naloxone is no different than carrying an epinephrine auto-injector (commonly known by the brand name EpiPen) for someone with allergies,” says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “It simply provides an extra layer of protection for those at a higher risk for overdose.”

Protect friends and family with lifesaving naloxone

How opioids work

Whether prescribed or illicit, opioids dampen the perception of pain, induce feelings of calm, and increase feelings of pleasure or euphoria. They also make you sleepy and slow your heart rate and respiration, even to the point where you stop breathing. That’s what makes opioids potentially deadly.

Naloxone is designed specifically to reverse the effects of opioids. The effects of naloxone – primarily improving breathing -- can be almost instantaneous. It comes in three main forms -- a nasal spray, like the well-known brand Narcan, an auto-injector similar to an EpiPen, and an injectable that’s used mostly by medical professionals.

Opioids, even those prescribed by a doctor, can be addictive. A legitimate prescription is how addiction - opioid use disorder - starts for many people. Their bodies get used to the drug, which means they need higher doses for the drug to do what they want it to. It’s biology.

Opioid use disorder

When patients who develop opioid use disorder can no longer get prescriptions or need more than their physician has prescribed, they might search out illegal opioids, which, with the advent of social media, are increasingly easy to find and buy. You can even pay with a gift card and have them delivered to your home.

That’s how kids and teens are getting their hands on pills. They might think they are buying real pharmaceutical-grade pills, but instead, they are getting fake pills that more often than not contain a tiny amount of fentanyl, enough fentanyl to kill four people, or none at all. What’s terrifying is there’s no way to know what’s in that pill until it’s too late because the counterfeits look exactly like the real ones.

Which pill contains a deadly dose of fentanyl?

While fentanyl, which is 100 times more potent than morphine, has medical uses for those suffering with severe pain, illegally manufactured fentanyl has become a mainstay for drug dealers. It’s cheap and relatively easy to make, and there are always customers.

Tens of thousands of stories. One tragic ending.

Fentanyl poisoning kills tens of thousands of people in the U.S. every year, according to TalkNowAZ.com. Last year alone, more than 109,000 families lost a loved one to opioid overdose, mainly fentanyl. How many lives might have been saved by naloxone?

Naloxone reverses the effects of opioid overdose, but like any medication, it wears off. If there are still opioids in a person’s system when that happens – about 30 to 90 minutes, according to the National Institutes of Health -- they can still overdose. That’s why it’s essential that anyone who is given naloxone go to the hospital immediately. Naloxone is not a cure for an opioid overdose, nor does it replace a call to 911. It does buy the victim time to get the treatment they need to survive. That time is everything; it’s the difference between life and death.

Know what an overdose looks like - 7 signs

Small, constricted “pinpoint pupils”

Falling asleep or losing consciousness

Slow, weak, or no breathing

Choking or gurgling sounds

Limp body

Cold and/or clammy skin

Discolored (blue) skin (especially in lips and nails)

5 things to do if you think somebody is overdosing

Call 911! Administer naloxone if you have it. Try to keep the person awake and breathing. Lay the person on their side to keep them from choking or aspirating. Stay with the person until help arrives.

If you’re worried about getting into legal trouble because you’re with somebody who is overdosing or might have been using yourself, don’t. Arizona’s Good Samaritan law means you “may not be charged or prosecuted for the possession or use of a controlled substance or drug paraphernalia.” The most important thing is to call 911 immediately.

Dispelling some myths about naloxone

Myth: I can give myself naloxone if I need to.

Fact: Although naloxone is very easy to administer, a person experiencing an overdose will not be able to do it. They will likely be unconscious. It’s up to a bystander to administer the naloxone. According to the CDC, one study showed that other people were present in more than one-third of opioid overdose incidents. “With the right tools, bystanders can act to prevent overdose deaths,” the CDC says. Anyone can carry naloxone, give it to someone experiencing an overdose, and potentially save a life.”

Myth: Only a medical professional or first responder can give naloxone to somebody who is overdosing.

Fact: Naloxone, particularly the nasal spray or auto-injector, is extremely easy to use and can be administered by anybody. The makers of Narcan, a well-known brand of naloxone, say it was developed for in-home use by people who do not have medical training. The most important part is that somebody stays with the overdose victim until help arrives.

Myth: I can take naloxone before or right after taking anything else to prevent an overdose.

Fact: No. Naloxone is not a preventative. That’s not how it works.

Myth: Naloxone is effective for any kind of drug overdose or any instance in which a person has stopped breathing.

Fact: Naloxone only works with opioids. It’s not harmful if administered to somebody not experiencing an opioid overdose – for example, somebody in a diabetic coma or sudden cardiac arrest -- but it will not help.

Myth: Naloxone is addictive or potentially dangerous and can make people violent.

Fact: Naloxone is safe and non-addictive. An allergic reaction is possible but exceedingly rare. A person revived from an opioid overdose might be confused and disoriented, but they generally are not combative. High doses or repeated doses of naloxone, which might be necessary in some instances, could cause symptoms of acute opioid withdrawal, including nausea and vomiting, sweating, trembling, rapid pulse, and nervousness.

Myth: Naloxone encourages opioid use.

Fact: There’s no research or evidence to support that.

Myth: Naloxone discourages people from getting treatment for opioid use disorder.

Fact: Again, there’s no research or evidence to that effect. A near-death experience could be the “rock bottom” a person hits that prompts them to get treatment and work at recovery.

Myth: Naloxone is hard to get.

Fact: The Arizona Department of Health Services has put out a standing order that lets pharmacies dispense naloxone to anybody. You simply have to ask. Costs vary, but most health insurance plans cover it. Narcan also has been approved by the FDA to be sold over the counter. It should be available over the counter later this summer.