The ultimate home and garden show is at WestWorld this weekend

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Maricopa County Home & Garden Show and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Maricopa County Home & Garden Show, visit MaricopaCountyHomeShows.com.

PHOENIX (Maricopa County Home & Garden Show) - The Maricopa County Home & Garden Show is this weekend. Smoke & Mirrors Design will be there helping people create unique laser-cut family trees. The show is huge, featuring more than 1,000 vendor booths, three buildings packed wall to wall, and 450,000 square feet of home inspiration and free activities. It’s happening at WestWorld of Scottsdale, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, May 5-7, starting at 10 a.m.