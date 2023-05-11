Here’s why Lyons Roofing is the best in the business for customers AND employees

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Lyons Roofing and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Lyons Roofing, visit LyonsRoofing.com.

PHOENIX (Lyons Roofing) – PHOENIX (Lyons Roofing) – One of the most important decisions most people will make is how they want to live their lives. Part of that is figuring out how to support that life. Many people believe the path to a high-paying job lies in a university degree. That’s true for some people, but college isn’t the only way to become successful. The forces behind some of America’s best-known brands – even world-famous brands – made their marks without college degrees. Odds are you’ve seen their impressive work.

But you don’t have to have exceptional tech skills, inherent exceptional business acumen, or any unique expertise to be successful, whatever that looks like to you.

“I am a fervent believer that if you have common sense, if you have work ethic, if you have desire and motivation, you don’t need [a college degree, or even] a high school diploma. You could own a roofing company if you have those qualities,” said Rhonda LaNue, the executive vice president of Lyons Roofing. “If you’re willing to work hard, you don’t need a high school diploma to make $100,000 a year, which is what some of our installers and other professionals are making.”

Lyons Roofing is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Owners Paul and Rhonda LaNue are dedicated to ensuring that Lyons Roofing continues to be a leader in the industry.

That’s not to say Rhonda doesn’t believe in education. Quite the opposite. She and her husband Paul, the president of Lyons Roofing, are huge proponents of education and lifelong learning, but they also know that not all learning is done in a classroom. There’s something to be said for learning on the job. It happens every day for employees of Lyons Roofing.

“They’re learning a skill, and they’re making money while learning that skill,” Rhonda said.

It’s not quite as formal as an apprenticeship, but the core idea is the same. If you’re willing to do the work, the teams at Lyons will teach you everything you need to know to become a skilled tradesperson.

“If you have common sense and a work ethic, you could make a lot of money, but you have to be willing to put in the time, and the hours, and the hard work. It’s as simple as that.”

“It’s beautiful work,” Paul said. “All you have to do is make sure you pay attention to what you’re doing and be safe. It’s beautiful work. I mean, it is for me. You’re outdoors … communing with the environment.”

“It’s honest work,” Rhonda agreed.

Lyons employees are literally putting roofs over people’s heads. It doesn’t get more honest than that.

Skilled workers are always in demand, and trade jobs will always be needed. If you’re looking for a bulletproof career, the closest you’ll get is something in the trades.

“The long-term necessity of skilled labor offers job stability and security for anyone who pursues skilled work as a career,” explains Skillwork, a veteran-owned company created to “connect outstanding skilled workers with companies they can be proud of.”

Trade work and tradespeople have been subject to an unfair stigma over the years. But the truth is tradespeople are – and always have been – the backbone of this country. They quite literally built it.

“Without tradesmen, our country would fall apart,” Skillwork says. “Unfortunately, tradesmen are unsung heroes that don’t get the respect, pay, or opportunities they deserve and desire.”

Lyons Roofing, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, is working hard to change that. Their employees are just as important to the LaNues as their clients. When they bought Lyons Roofing in 2005, the company already had a stellar reputation and was known for “creating customers for life.” The LaNue immediately took it to the next level, dedicating themselves to also “creating employees for life.”

“That was just a really important factor for us to treat our employees better than the construction industry was treating employees,” Rhonda explained.

The LaNues do not want their employees to have jobs. They want them to have careers – careers with Lyons Roofing. That’s why roofing is an excellent career opportunity for women and men alike. Many of the homeowner’s and facilities manager’s decisions are made by women, so roofing provides a natural connection for women to be project partners. With more and more women getting into the industry, the need arose to create an association in 2017 – National Women in Roofing – to help attract women to the trade and support them throughout their roofing careers. (Yes, Rhonda is a member. She’s also a past president of the Arizona Roofing Contractors Association.) There are NWiR councils in almost every state with robust membership involvement. Lyons Roofing has hired and watched the careers of many women in roofing flourish throughout the years.

“It’s the mindset that we want people to have growth opportunities,” Rhonda said. “It’s important to me to help people develop. We’ve had incredible opportunities given to us in our lifetime, and we want to pass that on. We want to help people develop as people, as well as in their careers.”

Three long-time employees recently retired from the business, or, more accurately, from Lyons Roofing. They had been with the LaNues since day one.

“We’ve had a lot of people retire from here,” Rhonda said.

That’s telling. People do not stay with companies that don’t value them. Lyons Roofing has a Legacy Wall at their office showcasing people who have been with them for five years and longer. There are many photos on that wall.

“I’m happy to be here at Lyons Roofing because of how you can move up in the company,” Matt Reinhold, the manager of the service department, said. “I started at the bottom and moved up to the position that I’m in now, and I plan on staying here and keep moving up as the years go by,”

Lyons Roofing sets the standard for the industry in Arizona, both in terms of how it treats its employees and how it treats its customers.

“I think a lot of companies looked at what we were doing and started doing some of the things we’ve been doing throughout the years,” Rhonda said.

Integrity is the foundation the LaNues build on. It’s been the company’s cornerstone since it started in 1993, and the LaNues plan to keep it way. Integrity is at the heart of everything they do – personally and professionally. Nothing is more important to them.

That integrity and Paul and Rhonda’s hard work are what made Lyons Roofing one of the best, most-respected, most-reliable roofing companies in Arizona.

“We are going to be the company that’s ahead of the curve – with customer service, with training employees, with how we do business.”