Local First Arizona’s Fall Fest

PHOENIX (Local First Arizona) – Supporting Arizona’s local businesses is more than merely encouraging people to shop locally. Local First Arizona knows that and is there for our business owners every step of the way on their respective journeys, in some cases before their business makes its first sale.

“Local First Arizona believes that locally owned businesses are the backbone of our economy and require a level playing field to succeed,” the organization’s website explains. That’s the mission of Local First Arizona – to level the playing field and give Arizona businesses a chance to thrive. It’s crucial work grounded in building and fostering communities and giving Arizonans a sense of place and hometown pride in the many things that make us unique.

Successful small businesses = successful communities

In 2003, Kimber Lanning, who owns Stinkweeds Records on Central Avenue and Camelback Road, decided it was time to develop strategies to connect locals with locally owned businesses.

“She saw the hurdles and loopholes that small business owners had to jump through,” explained Local First Arizona spokesperson Lynita Johnson. “Larger corporate corporations were getting subsidies to come in town and getting tax breaks. And those same opportunities weren’t available to small businesses.”

“She knew the impact that small businesses had on the success of a community and creating a sense of place for residents,” Johnson continued.

Lanning teamed up with two friends and fellow local business owners - Cindy Dach of Changing Hands Bookstore and Michael Monti of Monti’s La Casa Vieja. Arizona Chain Reaction was born, growing into Local First Arizona a few years later. “It’s a community and economic development organization, championing small business and creating opportunities for Arizonans to thrive,” Johnson said.

All Arizonans

“The group realized how many systemic challenges were in place for marginalized communities,” Johnsons said. “They realized it was more than just creating the awareness of buying local but also helping others access resources that would help them surmount the challenges put in place by larger systems to get over some of the historic setbacks that marginalized communities have faced,” Johnson explained.

Local First Arizona is about Arizona as a whole. It’s a statewide organization that’s a 501(c)(3) qualified charitable organization. It runs on donations and grants, and its reach stretches far beyond the Greater Phoenix Area.

“We’ve done stuff in Camp Verde, Superior, Kingman, Tucson, Santa Cruz County, San Manuel – it’s the full spectrum,” Johnson said. “We offer a variety of programs from entrepreneur development and support to some programs that build capacity and support communities and municipalities across the state.”

Local First Arizona has training and educational opportunities ranging from virtual webinars and information sessions to six-month cohorts. The organization can help Arizona entrepreneurs get the appropriate licensing, create a business plan, and find funding “to get their dreams up and running.” And it wants local business owners to work together and support each other.

“We facilitate connections between members,” Johnson said. “We alleviate barriers or challenges to get it started for entrepreneurs as they scale. So, really, it runs everything from training and education all the way through technical assistance or business support in navigating acute needs and challenges.”

Diversity, equity, and inclusion

Local First Arizona is open to all of our small business owners, but it also has some special focuses.

“We have programming created by and for marginalized communities,” Johnson said.

We Rise – Free six-month business accelerator for Arizona’s Black business owners

Fuerza Local – Resources for Spanish-speakers and business owners in Hispanic communities

Rural Business Academy – Starting a business is hard enough. Starting one in a rural community comes with additional unique challenges.

Think local. Buy local. Be local. - Fall Fest 2022

Everything Local First Arizona has achieved with our local business is on display at the Arizona Fall Fest on the first Saturday in November – Nov. 5 this year. It’s a free community event featuring more than 250 vendors. It’s certified local, which means the businesses are locally owned and independent. They are not owned by a corporation or traded on the stock market. The people behind these businesses are your neighbors and friends.

“Anyone is welcome,” Johnson said. “It’s free. You can bring your whole family. You can meet up with your friends. It’s right in the heart of the city – Margaret T. Hance Park. It’s just a really nice way to see and support the community that we all live in and love and help build that sense of community and camaraderie. It’s an opportunity to get together and celebrate and have a good time.”

In addition to the plethora of local vendors (Hello, holiday shopping!), there will be a food truck setup, games for kids, live music, and representation from the sports teams in town.

Become part of the local movement!

If you can’t make it out on Saturday, there are other ways to support Local First Arizona and the businesses it serves.

“We’re always looking for volunteers,” Johnson said. “Of course, we’ll happily accept donations if that helps us offer more programming for these businesses.”

And then there’s one of the easiest things you can do. Shop local. If you’re not sure where to start or what Arizona businesses have to offer, visit Shop Local First online. “From Prickly Pears to Ponderosas, Shop Local First has unique gifts and curated goods from the top-notch small businesses that make you proud to call Arizona home while supporting local, independent businesses.” If you’re worried about where your money goes when you buy something on Shop Local Arizona, don’t. The sellers receive 100% of their sales. Your money stays in Arizona.

One of the most important things Local Arizona wants you to know is that shopping local doesn’t support just Arizona business owners. It supports your community.

“By sourcing more products and services locally, we are investing our dollars to create self-reliant local communities that offer opportunity and prosperity for all,” the organization says on its shopping website.

When our Arizona businesses succeed, so do our Arizona communities. But we all have to do our part to make it happen. Local First is the support system that brings everyone together.