Life Skills Autism Academy is designed for children on the spectrum

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Life Skills Autism Academy and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Life Skills Autism Academy, visit LifeSkillsAutismAcademy.com.

GILBERT, AZ (Life Skills Autism Academy) - Learn more about the signs and symptoms of autism, and how ABA Therapy (Applied Behavior Analysis Therapy) can help. Life Skills Autism Academy’s program is rooted in evidence that early intensive intervention leads to the greatest potential reached by children on the autism spectrum.

275 E. Germann Road, Gilbert | 1-888-975-4557