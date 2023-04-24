Lerner & Rowe raised more than $1 million for our Arizona communities

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys, visit LernerAndRowe.com.

PHOENIX (Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys) - This year is the 10th anniversary of the Lerner & Rowe Gives Back Charity Golf Classic and the law firm has already raised more than $1 million for our communities. Lerner & Rowe is more than just a law firm. It is also a strong advocate for bringing positive changes to the lives of vulnerable community members who are often overlooked and mistreated in Arizona, explained Kevin Rowe, the founder of Lerner & Rowe Gives Back.