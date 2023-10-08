Top 6 reasons to visit Rocky Point Beyond the Beach – Rocky Point has Something for All Types of Travelers

ROCKY POINT (Las Palomas Beach & Golf Resort) - Everyone has a different travel persona. Do you crave adventure on your journeys? Maybe you like to immerse yourself in nature. Others like to experience the local arts and culture. Perhaps you are interested in the food and drink scene of your destination. Whatever your pleasure, Rocky Point has plenty of options. You’ll want to stay longer or return often to experience it all. Las Palomas Beach & Golf Resort in the exclusive Sandy Beach area is the perfect home base for your exploration, with a prime location on the Sea of Cortés and easy access to all that Rocky Point has to offer.

1. For the Adventurer

Tour companies in the area offer all types of activities for those looking to get out and explore. You can rent an ATV to explore the off-road trails around Cholla Bay, Sandy Beach, and Las Conchas but note that ATVs are not allowed on the beaches.

Parasailing is another popular activity for those looking for an adrenaline rush. If you’d rather be in the water instead of above it, try a banana boat ride or rent a jet ski. Kayaking and fishing are other popular Rocky Point pastimes, and charter companies can help plan an itinerary and provide gear for your excursion.

2. Nature Lovers’ Paradise

Because of its dramatic tidal fluctuations, Rocky Point has some of the best tidepools in the world. Look for starfish, crabs, sea slugs, conch, tadpoles, and other sea critters who call the Sea of Cortez home. Or catch a glimpse of larger residents on a whale-watching tour, explore the deep on a scuba dive, or grab your snorkel and fins to swim with the fishes. A sunset cruise is a great way to enjoy the stars on the water at night.

The natural space in front of Las Palomas is nationally certified as a clean beach. Conservation-focused events and activities take place here from time to time, so if you plan ahead you can take some time to help the environment during your vacation.

Isla San Jorge, also known as Bird Island, is a must-see for nature lovers. It’s a bit outside of Rocky Point, but there are companies that offer tours. It is an area of shelter for migratory animals and home to more than 3,500 sea lions. See if you can spy all of the 20+ species of birds that give the island its name. Kayaking, snorkeling, and scuba diving are popular activities on the island.

El Pinacate Biosphere Reserve is a 40-minute drive from Rocky Point. It’s where NASA sent astronauts to train in the 1960s, as the volcanic craters share similarities to the terrain of the moon. It’s one of Mexico’s 34 UNESCO World Heritage sites.

3. The Sporting Life

If you prefer a golf cart to an all-terrain vehicle, The Links at Las Palomas is an 18-hole, par-72 championship course, the only one like it in the region. Golfers can register for one of the tournaments hosted by the resort throughout the year, or just take in a round on this true links-style course. If you’re staying at the resort, you can partake in Zumba, stretching, Aquaerobics, and more, right on the property. Or just take a leisurely stroll or run along the beach.

4. Shopping & Dining

The Malecon is the place to buy souvenirs, grab a drink, enjoy live music, and watch the sunset. Bring cash for the shops and markets. Just off the main street, you’ll find street art and murals. Get a deeper look at Street Art Gallery where you can see the artists at work and purchase finished pieces.

Rocky Point is a fishing town, so you’ll find some of the best fresh seafood here. Octopus, clams, and shrimp are specialties and can be found in local restaurants along the Malecon.

For nightlife, you can find bars and venues that cater to tourists and have a prime location on the beach for live music, late-night dancing, food, and cocktails.

Over at Las Palomas, the two on-site restaurants — La María and Citrón — offer both authentic Mexican dishes and international cuisine, in addition to specialty meals on holidays and for special events. Both venues feature charming bars that are perfect gathering spots for enjoying fine wine, cervezas, margaritas, micheladas, or sophisticated cocktails. Las Palomas also hosts festivals and resort specials for Mexico Independence Day, Día de los Muertos, golf tournaments and other holidays and celebrations.

5. Arts & Culture

You can find lots of shopping on The Malecon but venture a little further afield for some local artwork at the Rocky Point Gallery. Las Palomas celebrates holiday traditions like Día de los Muertos with cultural programming and local artists as well.

6. Relaxation

Of course, if you’re idea of the perfect vacation is relaxing at the beach or by the pool, Rocky Point’s temperate weather year-round makes it a perfect destination for every season. Living is affordable, and Las Palomas offers options for both occasional visitors and those looking for a permanent second residence in a safe and upscale community. A combination of quiet luxury, vast natural landscapes and local charm make Rocky Point a hidden gem.