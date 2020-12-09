PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A warm cozy fire in the hearth on Christmas Day is something to look forward to all year long. This year you can enjoy a tradition long in the making – without troubling yourself with catering wood and cleaning ash afterward.
Join Arizona’s Family on Christmas morning as we present the Yule Log accompanied by classic holiday music to keep the mood bright and festive!
As the years go by, holiday traditions provide welcome comfort. This is especially true this year as the pandemic keeps us apart from loved ones. The Yule Log has provided its bit of tradition for 54 years.
The Yule Log programming began in 1966 at a New York television station, WPIX. With limited programming at the time, the station was looking to fill a few hours on Christmas Day. The idea came as a way to give a Christmas card to the viewers.
As the story goes, the WPIX crew was given permission to shoot the 16mm film at the home of the Mayor of New York, Gracie Mansion. They got the shots, and the station ran the 17-second film in a loop for 3 hours, commercial-free, on December 24, 1966.
Critics at the time called it a surrealist’s joke, an experiment in nonprogramming. It was an immediate hit with viewers and became a mainstay in New York, regularly winning its rating time slot.
Years later, in 1970, after years of running the 17-second video, the station tried to get permission to reshoot the film in higher quality, but they were told no by the caretakers of Gracie Mansion. It seems the first camera crew from the station had removed the fire grate in order to get a better shot of the flames. A hot ember from the fire burnt a hole through a $4,000 carpet.
Enjoy the Yule Log along with holiday music Christmas morning on Arizona’s Family stations and sponsored by Central Christian Church.
It will air on KTVK-3TV from 4:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m., and on KPHO-CBS 5 from 6:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.
Happy holidays and Merry Christmas from Arizona’s Family!