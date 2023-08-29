Phoenix author’s new children’s book teaches kids that ‘Moms Get Sick Too’

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Jacqueline Carroll and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Jacqueline Carroll, visit MomsGetSickToo.com.

PHOENIX (Jacquelline Carroll) - We all know that moms are basically superheroes, but they’re also human. Which means sometimes they don’t feel their best. Phoenix author (and mom) Jacqueline Carroll tells that story in her new children’s picture book to help kids learn that “Moms Get Sick Too.”