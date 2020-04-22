We’ve all had to make a lot of changes lately, but one thing that hasn’t is that HomeVestors®, the original We Buy Ugly Houses® company, can still buy your house quickly for cash. The company became America’s number one home buyer by helping homeowners in times of crisis, and their commitment has not changed as they are still engaging personally with buyers.
While there are several imitators, HomeVestors is the original and only “We Buy Ugly Houses” company. Its more than 1,100 independently owned and operated franchises buy houses in any condition from sellers for cash. These franchises, many of who live and work here in the Phoenix area, have collectively bought more than 105,000 houses, each of which is purchased through a personal interaction with a HomeVestors® franchisee.
As countless investors and home buyers have come and gone over the past two decades, HomeVestors has remained a steadfast and reliable option for sellers. HomeVestors is continuing to close on existing offers and is writing new purchase contracts to maintain its commitment to sellers that need a way out of their difficult situations. When possible, they are still doing in-person visits with social distancing, where they can make you an all-cash offer on the spot. But now, they are also offering the option of “Exterior Only” initial visits followed by photos or a video tour of your home. Whatever makes you most comfortable.
When you’re thinking about selling your home, the unknowns under the best of circumstances can be all-consuming, and the current crisis compounds that tenfold. Having your house purchased “as is” for cash provides an alternative to dealing with the stress, repair costs, cleaning and the uncertainty that come with selling a property through traditional methods. HomeVestors covers typical closing costs and takes no real estate commissions, and once they make you a firm cash offer, it won’t change before closing…which can happen in as little as three weeks. It’s really that easy.