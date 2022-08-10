Is Phoenix tap water safe? This whole-house water filtration system can help

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of H20 Concepts and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about H2O concepts, visit H2OConcepts.com.

The water coming into your home might not be as safe as you think. “There’s stuff in our water right now that they don’t have the faintest idea what the long-term exposure to human beings is going to be,” independent water consultant Derk Chamberlin says. “It’s what happened in Flint, Michigan.” He says the whole house water filtration system by H2O Concepts removes those dangerous contaminants, so you get clean, safe water from every faucet in your house.

H2OConcepts.com