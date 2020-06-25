Some teenage friends came together to help out the Navajo Nation during their time of need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Here we are in the middle of a pandemic. You would think most teens would be playing video games and FaceTiming each other. But one group of friends saw that the Navajo Nation needed help and they started a foundation to bring them supplies.

They put together a foundation called the Navajo Nation Supply Project and started a GoFundMe page.

Last month, they spent eight hours at various stores buying supplies like sanitizer, cleaning supplies, diapers, water and baby formula. They loaded up a U-Haul truck and made the five-hour trek to Window Rock. They were greeted by the President of the Navajo Nation and other residents who were very appreciative.

They are in constant contact with the Navajo Nation and planning on making another trip full of supplies. If you would like to donate to their foundation you can do so here.

