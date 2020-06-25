PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Here we are in the middle of a pandemic. You would think most teens would be playing video games and FaceTiming each other. But one group of friends saw that the Navajo Nation needed help and they started a foundation to bring them supplies.

When the coronavirus hit Arizona, they saw on the news that the Navajo Nation had high numbers of COVID-19. They put together a foundation called the Navajo Nation Supply Project and started a GoFundMe page. They thought they would raise about $1,000. Today, that foundation has raised over $17,000.

ASU holds supply drive for Arizona tribal lands hit hard by COVID-19 Volunteers from the ASU community along with the First People's COVID Resource Drive held a supply drive on campus Thursday morning.

Last month, they spent eight hours at various stores buying supplies like sanitizer, cleaning supplies, diapers, water and baby formula. They loaded up a U-Haul truck and made the five-hour trek to Window Rock. They were greeted by the President of the Navajo Nation and other residents who were very appreciative.

Navajo Nation implements weekend curfew again, as COVID-19 cases spike in AZ "I truly believe wearing masks helps slow down the spread of COVID-19,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

They are in constant contact with the Navajo Nation and planning on making another trip full of supplies. If you would like to donate to their foundation you can do so here.