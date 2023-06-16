Have your child try a swim lesson for FREE at Goldfish Swim School

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Goldfish Swim School and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Goldfish Swim School, visit GoldfishSwimSchool.com.

AHWATUKEE, AZ (Goldfish Swim School) - Studies show that enrolling a child in swim lessons can reduce their chance of drowning by up to 88%. Water safety knows no season, especially in Arizona. Families need to keep water safety top-of-mind all year. Goldfish Swim School has a proven curriculum that ensures that kids master water safety fundamentals and continually build on their skills. The Goldfish team has taken everything that science says about the ideal way for kids to learn – guided play, fun, safe environments and achievements – and packaged it up into one experience.

All locations also offer family swims and other special events where families can learn more about Goldfish. On June 24, Goldfish Swim School Ahwatukee is hosting a free Grand Opening Event from 3 p.m.-5 p.m., and all are welcome. On June 22, Schools will be participating in the World’s Largest Swim Lesson.

4730 E. Warner Road, Suite 7 | 480-405-1570