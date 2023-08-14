Goldfish Swim School offers lessons all year long

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Goldfish Swim School and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Goldfish Swim School, visit GoldfishSwimSchool.com.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (Goldfish Swim School) - With summer winding down and kids going back to school, you might think swimming season is over. That’s not the case at Goldfish Swim School. They offer swim lessons all year long.

Kids need regular, consistent practice in order to develop and maintain swim and water safety skills. Regular lessons will ensure that kids continue to build on the progress they made over the summer in the pool!

Year-round swimming has many obvious benefits for kids. This lifelong skill provides kids with an outlet for exercise and, of course, teaches the very important skill of water safety. However, beyond those obvious advantages, there are a number of developmental benefits that come with consistent, year-round swim instruction that help young children (who need lots of physical and mental stimulation!) reach developmental milestones much more quickly.

